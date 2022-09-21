Cloud Based Tech Platform dox2U Introduces Lifetime Free Subscription Plan to Offer Document Management Services

- Advertisement - -

dox2U, a subscription-based SaaS document management system (DMS) has launched a lifetime free subscription plan to offer the user experience and eventually gather customers trust. dox2U is democratizing document management by making DMSs accessible to everyone, regardless of their budget or team size and allowing teams to manage their documented information from one digital location. In order to ensure a high level of information security, it is built using best-defined practices in the cloud-based and ready-to-use solution. The most unique feature of dox2U is that it uses dPages, which is a unique unit to make billing easier to understand – in page count instead of the cryptic storage terminologies like KB/MB/GB. The lifetime free plan does not cost anything to set up or maintain and can be availed by smaller teams who have less than 2 users and 5,000 dPages! With granular access controls, a digitally organized cabinet and even content based search for some formats, dox2U’s free Base Plan is packed with advanced functionality that will help teams boost their productivity.

Mr. Sumeet Goel, Founder, of dox2U

On introduction of the lifetime free plan, Mr. Sumeet Goel, Founder, of dox2U said, “Document Management is a crucial business tool that should not be selectively accessible based on your firm’s turnover. dox2U was created as a document management solution for all, regardless of your team size, industry or budgets! “.

The objective of offering a free plan is to help the user understand the benefits of a document management system like dox2U and for smaller teams to be able to avail these benefits without worrying about the affordability.

dox2U’s model is entirely based on Pay-as-you-go. Customers’ charges for the number of users on their Workspace and number of dPages stored are calculated on a daily basis. Billing occurs at the end of month by combining the daily usages. With 2,500 dPages per signed-up users included in each plan, dox2U’s pricing model was specially curated to ensure the highest level of billing transparency.

All dox2U Workspaces start off with the lifetime free plan, with the option of upgrading to a paid subscription plan based on each team’s individual needs viz., Growth Plan, and Pro Plan.

The Growth Plan is priced at Rs 5,000 per month, which includes 5 users and 12,500 dPages. Additional users can be added at a nominal fee, with 2,500 additional dPages free for each user that signs up to the Workspace. Any storage above the free amount is also available at an extra cost. With custom roles, groups and the option to open up the company domain for

inviting team members, the Growth Plan is a powerful offering designed for teams that want to scale and boost their productivity.

The Pro Plan comprises of all features of the Growth Plan, with additional features leveraging powerful OCR technology. With 5 users and 12,500 dPages included in this plan, additional users can be added at a nominal charge of INR 500/month per user with 2,500 free dPages per user. Any storage more than the free amount is billed at INR 50/month for every 1,000 dPages. Under dox2U’s Pro Plan, an access to OCR is given to use multiple expediencies such as text extraction from Images, downloadable extracted text, search and retrieval of documents, etc. Pro Plan also provides users with a Guest Access feature that allows them to share documents with external vendors, customers, or partners who are not part of the Workspace. Also, it lets the user control the time duration a Guest can access.

