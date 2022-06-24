CleverTap Recognized by Great Place to Work® Among India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces

- Advertisement -

CleverTap has been recognized by Great Place to Work® India as one of India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces 2022. CleverTap is recognized for creating and sustaining a high-trust, high performance work culture.

In its 6th edition this year for India, the list has grown to include the top 75 companies, up from the top 50 until last year. The rigorous methodology to assess workplace culture and identify India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces 2022 is considered the gold standard globally.

In the Great Place to Work® India study, they have observed that the Great Mid-size Workplaces have gone above and beyond to create and sustain aspirational organizations. Effective leadership is visible in these workplaces that are fostering a culture of fairness and originality, while offering flexibility to their employees in the current hybrid work environment. Organizations that succeed in establishing high-trust, high-performance cultures, and maximizing human potential by bridging experience gaps, will be Great Places to Work For All in the future.

Sidharth Malik, Chief Executive Officer, CleverTap

“We’re very excited to be recognized by Great Place to Work® India as one of India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces. Even before the pandemic hit, we believed that an empathetic and flexible work culture is the essence of an organization’s growth,” says Sidharth Malik, Chief Executive Officer, CleverTap. “Our employees and their holistic well-being have always been the top priority for us. The recognition by Great Place to Work® India is a testament to our commitment of building a workplace that is inclusive and driven, and one that provides its people an environment to thrive and succeed in everything they do.”

Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO, Great Place to Work®, India

“With homes becoming an extension of people’s workplaces, this year companies around the world were challenged to put their people at the center of their strategies. But the organizations that invested in their culture and people before the pandemic have overcome these challenges effortlessly. Being recognized as one of India’s Best Workplaces 2022 demonstrates these organizations’ commitment to improving their culture and putting their people first, whatever challenges they face,” says Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO, Great Place to Work®, India.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace cu

