Canon’s industry first experiential concept ‘Cinema Excellence Suite’ makes its journey from West to South, starting with Hyderabad

Canon India announced the second leg of its Cinema Excellence Suite starting with Hyderabad in association with Telegu Cinematographers Association. This versatile activation is an industry first initiative that showcases Canon’s extensive range of cinema imaging technology right from its EOS R System Mirrorless cameras to its Cinema EOS camera’s entire production and post-production workflow experience directly to the cinematographers, DOPs, filmmakers, and production houses in the city over a period of thirty days.

The Cinema Excellence Suite started its journey from the ‘city of dreams’ and hub of Bollywood- Mumbai. After successfully travelling in Mumbai and Pune for over three months, the Suite is all set to make a grand entry in Tollywood beginning with Hyderabad. Telugu cinema has been gaining huge momentum at Pan India level in the recent years, becoming the second largest film industry in India. With the pandemic paving way for more OTT platforms in integrating south Indian movies into mainstream, the industry has raised the bar for Indian filmmaking. To further leverage this huge potential in the Telugu film industry, Hyderabad becomes the ideal destination for Canon to showcase its prowess in cinema imaging technology.

Built in a mobile format to ensure seamless movement across cities, the Cinema Excellence Suite will house Canon’s Cinema EOS series and RF System cameras and lenses, along with display of accessories from Atomos and Sennheiser. To make the suite even more experiential, there will be a shooting zone as well as a full-fledged post-production set-up with an aim to familiarise the audience with the entire production workflow.

Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India said, “To watch movies that are true works of art, one does not even need to understand the language, as the emotions are felt across borders. A great movie experience is the byproduct of the perfect blend of phenomenal direction, impeccable storytelling and the right imaging technology. Telugu film industry has paved way for some of the most memorable and greatest films in recent times, that has gained both national and international recognition. It is a testament to their creative strength that they have emerged to be the second largest film industry in India. Over the years, Hyderabad has emerged to be a very promising market for our imaging business and with the launch of our Cinema Excellence Suite, we aim to further reinforce our foothold in the booming cinema segment. Having seen a phenomenal response for our experiential activation in Mumbai, we look forward to replicating the success in Hyderabad as well with an engaging response from the Telugu film industry. With our concerted efforts and product activations, we are expecting to achieve 4X growth in our market share in the cinema segment.

Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director-Consumer Systems Products and Imaging Communication Business, Canon India

Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Imaging Communication Business and Consumer System Products, Canon India, said, “With the successful launch of the Cinema Excellence Suite in Mumbai in April, we received exceptionally great response from the industry as we were able to reach out to 250+ customers. Indian filmmaking has been achieving newer heights in the recent times, with the most prominent one being the rise of regional cinema, especially South Indian film industry. Off late, Telugu cinema has gained mass appeal amongst national audience with the surge of regional OTT content, hence our next stop had to be Hyderabad to leverage the immense potential that Tollywood holds. We are confident that by activating the second leg of this experiential activation in this city, we will be able to take Tollywood to new global heights with our cutting-edge cinema technology. The suite will enable Cinematographers and DOPs to experience Canon’s exhaustive cinema portfolio first-hand and accordingly make an informed decision of investing in the right equipment.”

Kickstarting its journey from Prasad Labs, the Cinema Excellence Suite will travel from point to point on a prefixed schedule in Hyderabad, with stops including famous production houses and film studios such as Ramoji Film City, Ramanaidu Studios, Film Nagar, Annapoorna Studios, Chitra Mandir Studios, Ramakrishna Studios.

Many eminent cinematographers from the Telugu film fraternity were present on the auspicious launch of the Cinema Suite including Sri. Ajay Vincent, Sri. M.V.Raghu, Sri. S.Gopal Reddy, Sri. KK.Senthil Kumar, Sri. Chota K Naidu, Sri. P.G.Vinda, Sri. Rasool Ellore, Sri. C.Ram Prasad, Sri. Prasad Murella and Sri. B.Vasudeva Rao.

The Suite will be equipped with the latest EOS R System Mirrorless cameras-EOS R3, EOS R5, EOS R6 & EOS R along with advanced RF lenses and EOS Cinema Cameras EOS C500MKII, EOS C300 MKIII, EOS C70 and the latest EOS R5C- the company’s first camera to provide internal 8K 60P Cinema RAW Light recording. DOPs can also experience the legendary Canon Sumire Prime & EF Cine lenses.

