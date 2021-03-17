BIOSTAR Z590 VALKYRIE Motherboard gives you seamless performance

BIO Star Z590 VALKYRIE, a high-end gaming motherboard offers the seamless performance in gaming. It is based on the Z590 chipset and offers full support for the latest Intel 11th gen processors with PCIe 4.0 support. It has an incredible build quality and has many functional capabilities available to the use. If you want the best, most fully featured Intel gaming motherboard for building an extreme gaming PC, it is right up there with the best of the bunch.

The combination of exclusive hardware & software design including “ground-isolation circuit design”, “an independent audio power”, and “a built=on-board amplifier”, this motherboard is able to give the best audio quality and performance. Not only this, with a user-friendly interface, one is able to easily adjust the volume of every speakers to make a well-balanced surround sound. The built-on-board amplifier always gives a super powerful sound comparing to other motherboards.

The main features are the vivid LED DJ M.2 Cooling Protection, Touch Button, Dual BIOS, Tweak Tech, Rapid Debug3, BIOS-Flasher, A.I FAN, LED ROCK ZONE, RGB Memory Sync, BIOSTAR Flash, BIOS EZ Mode /Advanced Mode, Intel Optane technology and supports Intel Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) memory modules. It supports- 4-DIMM DDR4- 2133/ 2400/ 2666/ 2800/ 2933 3200/ 3600(OC)/ 3733(OC)/ 3800(OC)/ 3866(OC)/ 4000(OC)/ 4133(OC)/ 4266(OC)/ 4333(OC)/ 5000+(OC) up to 128 GB Memory. The accessories include 4 x SATA Cable, 1 x DVD Driver, 1 x User Manual, 1 x Smart Connector.

With the Intel® Z590 chipset and the 10th/ 11th generation Intel® Core™ i9/ i7/ i5/ i3 processors and Intel® Pentium® processors, one can experience as if he or she is on the forefront of the battlefield. The board is fuelled by mind-blowing power and performance. From content creation to gaming, the Intel Z590 chipset provides with the power and performance that is needed.

BIO Star Z590 VALKYRIE supports PCIe M.2 4.0 (64Gb/s), Intel Optane Technology. Moreover, Intel Z590 single chip architecture supports Display Port 5K, 2.5 GbE LAN. Intel Celeron processors in the LGA1200 package and supports Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0 Technology.