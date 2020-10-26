Zebronics Launches Power –Ppack Smart Watch ZEB-FIT920CH

ZEB-FIT920CH comes with a heart rate sensor, sleep monitoring, pedometer, customizable watch faces, long battery life and comes with two stylish straps in red and black color

The new normal has brought a tremendous change in routines and the stay at home even more challenging. As the world is slowly finding ways to go back to it’s routine, people are working on more than one means of keeping themselves active.

Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd, India’s leading brand of IT peripherals, Sound System, Mobile/Lifestyle Accessories, Surveillance products and Power solutions has launched smart fitness band ZEB-FIT920CH that has all the features that fitness enthusiasts will love and for those starting their fitness journey it can help them achieve their goals by actively monitoring them.

The fitness tracker sports a square design display that is rounded at the edges and has a firm strap that provides a comfortable fit. It is designed minimalist to blend perfectly with everyday wear.

The smartband can go easily with anything you wear, as it also has an option to customize watch faces that can be changed on a regular basis according to your convenience and comes with features that track every step, measure your calories burned and actively monitor your progress.

Achieving a fitness goal requires consistency and when one is able to measure their goal with data that can help them improve their workout along with their lifestyle and that’s exactly what this fitness tracker smart band with the ZEB-FIT 20 series app does consistent active monitoring, watch comes with longer battery life lasting an entire week with normal usage. The easy to use clip type charger that tags along is an added advantage.

With impeccable functions like the pedometer that counts the steps, heart rate monitoring, sedentary reminder in case you’ve been sitting too long paired with the features of a clock with customizable clock faces, alarm, call reject, stopwatch, find phone, remote camera shutter and more.

There is more to the fitness band if you’re an avid sports enthusiast since the fitness tracker also tracks 7 sports like badminton, football,, cycling, basketball and skipping. So whether it’s an exercise or a game the fitness tracker is always actively monitoring you, it is also water resistant.

Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics India says, “Words like health and immunity have come to the forefront with the pandemic. While people are finding different avenues to stay fit our new fitness band will not only constantly monitor their progress but also blend with their style effortlessly.”