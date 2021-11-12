ViewSonic launches Pantone-Validated Monitor –VP2468a, One of the Finest ColorPro Monitor

ViewSonic Corp. announced a new addition to their latest Pantone validated ColorPro VP68a Series – ViewSonic VP2468a. The 24-inch full HD monitor is one of the best-designed models producing unrivalled colour accuracy, which is critical for professional applications. It presents your work in the vibrant and authentic colour it deserves. Featuring the industry colour standard, it offers 100% colour accuracy and provides consistent colour performance.

Pantone is a standard language for colour, and it helps designers, manufacturers, and marketers make decisions on a daily basis. Keeping colour accuracy as its core, the VP68a Series has been factory tuned and verified through a series of in-house colour tests and have been reviewed and validated by Pantone passing the full range simulation test of 2,161 colours of the Pantone Formula Guide. Additionally, the VP68a monitors assist those with colour blindness by offering two unique modes: colour blindness simulation and colour blindness filter which allows them to see how the artwork would appear from a colour blindness perspective and aid on-screen details.

Enhanced productivity with dual monitor setup, VP2468a is an LED-based Full HD resolution monitor. With efficient and user-friendly experience, it is a 24-inch screen monitor inclusive of world’s first TUV-tested colour blindness mode. With two colour blindness modes, Simulation and Colour Filter that are available in the monitor, designers can use Simulation function to test their designs and ensure that they are colour blind friendly. Colour-blind users can use the Colour Filter function to see onscreen details more clearly.

Allowing to find the most comfortable monitor placement for you, VP2468a is available for all adjustments including swivel, pivot, tilt, and height. When photographs are pivoted, the Auto Pivot feature automatically adjusts the photos to the screen’s orientation. Flicker-Free and Blue Light Filter technologies are included in the monitor to help reduce eye fatigue after long hours of viewing while creating artwork. In multi-monitor installations, the VP2468a creates a seamless and pure visual experience without the distraction of borders. Image editors can now experience more focused visual processing of expanded content with fewer interruptions.

ViewSonic VP2468a included USB Type-C port, providing a single-cable interface for attaching and charging all devices and accessories. With inbuilt gigabit Ethernet connector providing dependable and flexible network connectivity, USB3.2 Gen 1 HDMI, DisplayPort, or DP allows you to daisy chain monitors from Type-C or DP ports for multi-monitor configurations, in addition to providing a future-proof connection.

Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing –IT Business, ViewSonic India said, “Understanding our users need, we upgraded and expanded the VP68a series with the new product – VP2468a. Furthermore, an advanced ergonomic design provides customized comfort, outstanding color performance and image quality. This monitor is the perfect addition to your work-from-home setup.”