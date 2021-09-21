Trend Micro Launches First Cloud One Data Center in India

Trend Micro Incorporated announced the launch of its Cloud One regional data center in India, to uphold data sovereignty and safeguard data privacy in the country.

Cloud One is Trend Micro’s flagship cloud security services platform for protecting servers, resources, and applications in the cloud. Trend Micro takes the lead by becoming one of the first security vendors to have the broadest set of services around cloud security, delivered out of India. This move follows Trend Micro’s launch of its regional XDR data lake in India last year.

Owing to the agility that cloud brings, organizations are increasingly embracing it, making SaaS the preferred model for security solutions delivery. However, many customers face regulatory or policy-based concerns around the location of SaaS platforms or data storage for their workloads. Having a data center within the country improves compliance and reduces friction for guidance and reporting requirements.

Speaking on the launch, Vijendra Katiyar, Country Manager, India & SAARC, Trend Micro said, “As a customer-focused organization, we help our customers to adopt cloud security services and give them the advantage to move to the cloud without worrying about data security and sovereignty. India is a significant market for us and to reinforce our commitment towards our customers in India, we have launched Trend Micro Cloud One data center for India region. It helps simplify cloud security for our vast clientele – especially in BFSI, government and other regulated sectors.”

“Cloud One addresses the most fundamental cloud security requirements of the customers, protecting a number of the most used cloud services, such as compute, file storage, containers, serverless functions, virtual private network, and more. Cloud One also enables customers to gain full visibility into their hybrid or multi-cloud environment, and ensure that the cloud services are configured correctly and are compliant to industry standards,” he further added.

The all-in-one platform approach provides automated protection, protecting the customers at every step of the way on their cloud journey.