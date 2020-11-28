TIBCO Cloud Integration Available to Indian Customers

BCT is a preferred partner in India for TIBCO products, including TIBCO Cloud Integration, which is a market-leading multi-persona iPaaS (integration Platform-as-a-Service) that enables customers to rapidly connect, integrate, and develop modern APIs and apps. It offers a tremendous degree of flexibility for customers to consume, deploy, and scale integration services across hybrid cloud environments in order to best meet their business requirements and existing application development processes.

“We will continue to harness TIBCO technology and solutions, such as TIBCO Cloud Integration, in compelling ways, especially matched with BCT’s innovative IP-led solutions. Given our strong presence in the Indian market, BCT will continue to co-create exceptional transformational solutions for the country,” said Durgaprasad.