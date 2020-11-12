Tech Mahindra Recognized as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider

Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, announced that it has been recognized as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP). This will enable Tech Mahindra to provide a comprehensive Azure cloud service portfolio, to support the journey of digital transformation for global customers.

This recognition signifies Tech Mahindra’s proven expertise as an Azure Expert MSP, including infrastructure and application migration. The Azure Expert MSP status will enable Tech Mahindra to deliver proactive automation and consultative intervention for their customers on Azure. Tech Mahindra achieved the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP status based on Microsoft’s prerequisites for the program and completion of stringent third-party audit.

Vivek Gupta, Head – Global Cloud Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “This recognition strengthens our relationship with Microsoft, and we are proud to be recognized as an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider. It’s a testimony of our Azure practice and our commitment towards accelerating the digital transformation agenda for our customers. We recently also launched our dedicated ‘Microsoft Business Unit’ focused on developing enterprise cloud solutions, leveraging our digital expertise in alignment with Microsoft’s priorities and partner standard expectations.”

Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft, said, “We are pleased to recognize Tech Mahindra as an Azure Expert MSP. Tech Mahindra has deeply invested in harnessing their skills and capabilities and has demonstrated their commitment towards joint customer success.”