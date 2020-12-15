STL Strengthens Global Leadership Team across Domains

STL, an industry leading integrator of digital networks, recently announced a number of key leadership appointments to expand its capabilities to offer end-to-end advanced solutions for digital networks and drive its next phase of growth. These appointments span across domains and global markets in STL’s core areas of network services, software and 5G/broadband ecosystems. Some of the accomplished professionals who joined STL are:

Srinivas Jagadeesan as Head, Wireless Product Development

Keith Rowley as Chief Delivery Officer, Network Services, United Kingdom

Anjan Das as Chief Policy Advocacy Officer

Saikat Mitra as Chief Operating Officer, Network Software

STL is strengthening its virtualised cloud-based access solutions portfolio, which is key to STL’s Wireless and Wireline Access plans. Srinivasan will focus on strengthening STL’s open RAN & pFTTx hardware portfolio. He has 30+ years of experience in systems engineering, product development and product lifecycle management in wireless, telecom & networking, automotive, telematics, consumer electronics, defence and aerospace. Prior to STL, Srinivasan was associated with Altran (Aricent), a CapGemini company as AVP-Engineering, where he managed semiconductor systems and embedded software.

“I am excited to welcome Srini, Keith, Anjan and Saikat to the STL family. These are very exciting times for STL as we are looking to build our repertoire of end-to-end capabilities and enter the next stages of growth,” said Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL. “I am sure we will benefit from their strong experience and immense knowledge in creating unmatched customer value, while staying true to our purpose of transforming billions of lives through digital networks.”