Samsung India Grants Scholarships to 544 Navodaya Vidyalaya Students Attending IITs & NITs

Samsung has given scholarships to 544 meritorious students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) schools who have qualified for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and National Institute of Technology (NIT), as part of its Samsung Star Scholar program, fulfilling its vision of #PoweringDigitalIndia by empowering the next generation of Young India.

In its sixth year, Samsung Star Scholar program has so far benefitted 800 JNV students. Under this program, Samsung offers scholarships every year to meritorious JNV students pursuing full-term B. Tech/Dual Degree (B.Tech + M.Tech) course at any IIT or NIT.

The program offers a scholarship of up to 2 lakh for expenses related to tuition, examination, hostel and mess for one academic year and it can be renewed every year up to 5 years, seeking to financially support less privileged students from JNV schools who qualify to these prestigious engineering colleges. “Samsung helps young people around the world gain access to better educational and learning opportunities as part of its citizenship vision of ‘Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People’. The Samsung Star Scholar program is an embodiment of our vision of #PoweringDigitalIndia that seeks to empower the next generation of young India. As we enter the sixth year of the Star Scholar program, we are excited to have supported these bright young talent who we wish to see as future leaders transforming the nation,” Partha Ghosh, Vice President & Head, Corporate Citizenship, Samsung India, said.

This year the program has granted 150 scholarships to new applicants from JNVs, of which 87 will begin their journey across different IITs and 63 at different NITs across India this year. In addition, scholarships have been renewed for the next year for 394 existing students. Recipients of renewed scholarships include 139 second year students, 171 third year students, 82 fourth year students and two fifth year students.

The selection of first-year applicants is based on their All India Rank (AIR) in JEE Main, however, to get a renewal of the scholarship for the 2nd – 4/5th year, students are required to maintain a Semester Grade Point Average (SGPA) or Cumulative Grade Point Average (CPGA) rating of 5 or above.

The Samsung India and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnership for ‘Samsung Smart School’ program, which is aimed at providing digital education to less-privileged students from rural backgrounds, began in 2013.

Samsung is adding smart classes to 80 new JNV schools, taking the total number of JNV schools in which Samsung has set up smart classes to 625, impacting close to 500,000 students. So far, over 8,000 teachers have also been trained on how to use interactive technology to teach effectively, improving the quality of teaching and building capacity at JNV schools

Every Samsung Smart Class is equipped with an interactive Samsung Smartboards, Samsung tablets, a printer, Wi-Fi connectivity and power backup.