Reliable Network Security Firewall to Curb Cyberattacks

The new normal landscape has generated a surge of sophisticated Gen V cyber attacks, including targeted ransomware. We are now living in the Cyber Pandemic. With the rapid pace of digitization, Cybersecurity has become the need of the hour. It is high time to pull out all the stops and take action to protect your organization. The pandemic has changed the cyber threat landscape.

Security incidents exploded and cyberattacks increased across all industries, with the FBI Cyber Division reporting a 400% increase in daily cybercrime complaints during COVID-19 compared to the previous year – up to 4,000 a day. The urgency for the adoption of digital technology has led to the rise in the use of cloud services and SaaS products. In order to facilitate the growing remote workforce and to provide consumers with options to transact digitally from anywhere, companies witnessed the rise in cyberattacks.

In such a scenario, the visibility and traffic filtering that a firewall provides enable an organization to identify and block a large percentage of malicious traffic. It detects the threat before it enters the network perimeter and can provide defense in depth. That’s why an intelligent, modern firewall is the first line of defense against cyber attacks. Cybersecurity strategies are an absolute must for organizations of all sizes but majorly for small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises that haven’t invested as much as their larger counterparts. Businesses now began to rethink their strategies in order to cope up with the changing scenario.

Here are the top 4 most trusted network firewall to look out for in 2021:

Palo Alto Networks: Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewalls are easy to deploy into your organization’s network and purposefully designed for simplicity, automation, and integration. Available in hardware and virtualized platforms with prevention-focused architecture that’s easy to deploy and operate–and incredibly effective.PA Series NGFW provides consistent protection to your entire network perimeter–from your headquarters and office campus, branch offices, and data center to your mobile and remote workforce.

WiJungle: WiJungle is an Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-based Unified Network Security Gateway product. It enables organizations to manage and safeguard their entire network by means of a single window. Product is the world’s first comprehensive appliance that eradicates the need to have standalone security silos like Network Firewall, Web Application Firewall, Routers, Proxy Servers, SD-WAN, DLP, Hotspot Gateway, Vulnerability Assessment, etc. and reduces the capital investment of an organization by up to 60 percent. It further simplifies the day-day management and scalability challenges. The product has 42 variants to serve all levels of organizations.

Sophos: Sophos XG Firewall provides comprehensive next-generation firewall protection that exposes hidden risks, blocks unknown threats, and automates response. Sophos is protecting more than 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today’s most advanced cyber threats. Powered by SophosLabs, our cloud-native and AI-enhanced solutions are able to adapt and evolve to secure endpoints and networks against never-before-seen cybercriminal tactics and techniques. Multi-Core architecture appliances with a high no. of expansion slots make scalability a convenience.

Fortinet: FortiGate NGFWs enable security-driven networking and consolidate industry-leading security capabilities such as intrusion prevention system (IPS), web filtering, secure sockets layer (SSL) inspection, and automated threat protection. Fortinet NGFWs meet the performance needs of highly scalable, hybrid IT architectures, enabling organizations to reduce complexity and manage security risks. They are powered by artificial intelligence (AI)-driven FortiGuard Labs and deliver proactive threat protection with high-performance to stay ahead of the rapidly expanding threat landscape.