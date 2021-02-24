Optoma Launches 4K UHD High Brightness Home Cinema Projector ZK750

Optoma, the home projectors in India, is all set to launch the 4K UHD high brightness home cinema projector ZK750. Featuring Multicolour Laser (MCL) technology, the new ZK750 forms part of the DuraCore range which combines longer-lifetime light sources. Priced at Rs 24,99,999 the projector is designed for even the most complex home installation, the ZK750 offers six interchangeable lens options for ultimate flexibility. The Taiwan-headquartered display firm Optoma Corporation is No.1 in the 4K UHD & DLP segment Worldwide. It is the second largest player in this segment in India and is aiming to become the number one by the end of year.

The ZK750 with native 4K UHD resolution and 100% coverage of Rec. 709 colour gamut, as well as supported with HDR 10 and unique PureMotion and Ultra Detail technology, offers the best cinematic experience on a home screen.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijay Sharma, Country Head India, Optoma Corporation, said, “The new 4K UHD ZK750 home cinema projector will offer the best cinema experience to the home audience with excellent reliability and performance. The acceptance for home cinema projectors has boomed during pandemic and we foresee the same trend in 2021.”

Mr. Gordon Wu, Head of Optoma APAC, added “Optoma has increased its presence in India by doubling the brand’s market share in 2020. Optoma has held the leading position throughout the last year and it has strengthened its leadership in the 4K UHD projector market.”