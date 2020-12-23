Newgen Secures a Patent for Remote E-mail Access through SMS

Newgen Software has announced that the Indian patent office has granted a patent (No. 351944) for its invention entitled “Remote E-mail Access through Short Message Service (SMS)” for a term of 20 years commencing from the 16th day of February 2010 in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970.

The technology enables mobile phones (especially a feature phone) to access email remotely using an SMS or a multimedia messaging service (MMS). It paraphrases the email and converts to a format which is communicable as an SMS/MMS. Further, there is an intelligent message filter and processor which removes the extra information, such as advertisements, disclaimers, and images from the email. The user can reply in the format of an SMS which is then transmitted to the sender as an email.

“We are pleased with the issuance of this patent. It, once again, underlines our commitment to deliver the best-in-class technologies as we proceed to strengthen and empower our clients with cutting-edge applications to help them stay ahead of the curve. The technology will facilitate organizations in enabling customer’s journeys and delivering a delightful experience “ said Diwakar Nigam, MD, and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Annually, Newgen invests 9-10% of its revenue on research and development and has a skilled team of about 500 people with deep domain expertise. The patents acquired by Newgen further strengthen its leadership in building cutting-edge, industry-specific applications, instrumental in driving digital transformation across organizations worldwide.