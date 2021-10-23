NetApp Simplifies Digital Transformation by Deep, Industry-Leading Public Cloud Relationships

NetApp announced continued growth and momentum helping organizations unlock the best of cloud at less cost, through its collaboration with the world’s three largest public clouds.

NetApp’s expansion in the cloud has been driven by customers and supported by these partnerships, accelerating NetApp’s public cloud services’ customer and financial growth by bringing its leading CloudOps and ITOps solutions to existing and new addressable customers.

This growth, driven by NetApp’s ONTAP data management software, which provides high-performance shared storage for file and block workloads, has propelled the native integration of NetApp’s cloud file services into each of the major public clouds.

“The three largest public clouds in the world are choosing NetApp, because customers are choosing ONTAP,” said Puneet Gupta, MD, Marketing & Services at NetApp India. “

“The completeness of NetApp’s offering, combined with the ability to address a very broad set of storage use cases beyond cloud file storage, and the availability as a Tier 1 offering both on AWS and Azure, makes it a compelling choice,” said Enrico Signoretti, Senior Data Storage Analyst at GigaOm.

NetApp has partnered with Microsoft for nearly 30 years. In 2021 Microsoft recognized NetApp as the global Customer Experience Partner of the Year, and the U.S. SAP on Azure Partner of the Year. Since it’s general availability in 2019, Azure NetApp Files (ANF), a fully managed, first-party service sold, billed, and supported by Microsoft in 35+ regions globally and is the first and only shared file service certified for use with SAP HANA.

“Alongside NetApp, we have worked with ANF customers to successfully migrate and run some of their largest and most important ONTAP production workloads, enabling the most demanding applications with performance and scale that meets or beats what they get on-premises” said Jurgen Willis, Vice President, Product Management at Microsoft Azure Storage.

“With ANF we get scalability and flexibility, which is important for businesses to run and have a faster time-to-market for their products,” said Lalit Patel, Chief Technology Officer, Enterprise Cloud Services at SAP. “We are able to deploy environments almost 30 to 40 percent faster and reduce the number of outages by 80 percent because of the stability that ANF provides.”

NetApp and Google Cloud began collaborating in 2018, introduced NetApp Cloud Volumes Service (CVS) for Google Cloud in 2019, and launched NetApp Astra with support for Google Cloud in 2020.

“With NetApp’s deep integrations with Google Cloud, we’re reaping all of the benefits of the cloud as a service, with configurations preset, elasticity built-in and disaster recovery capabilities in place within five minutes,” said Tom Gentry, Technologist at Gunpowder.