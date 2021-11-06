Luminous Next-generation Inverter, ICON 1100

Luminous Power Technologies ICON 1100, India’s first revolutionary inverter which is beautiful, convenient, and safe at the same time. The premium inverter is crafted with beautiful curvy edges on the front and back to give it a sleek design perception. This stellar inverter complements your living room space and doesn’t need to be hidden from your guests at your home or office.

This innovative product has a dedicated enclosure to fit the battery that is compatible with Tall Tubular Battery (TTB) between the capacity from150 AH – 220 AH. Once the battery is connected inside, it becomes an integrated unit with no hanging wires outside the enclosure, thus, preventing children to have the chances of accidental contact and keep them completely safe.

The latest ICON 1100 comes with a 900 VA rating which is the largest selling inverter segment in the domestic market. The inverter is built with pure sine wave output which serves as a substitute for the grid power when it fails. Besides, it provides absolute convenience due to its detachable panel at the top which makes it easy to fill battery water without moving the trolley. It also helps to reduce the acid spill in comparison with the existing inverter battery sets.

This next-generation inverter is designed by a Pearl White color frame that adds a high-end & ultra-modern look to the living room space. It has matt black side panels that complement the finish and enhance the overall aesthetics of the product. The consumers need to buy the battery, separately and would have to pay just 10% higher than normal Inverter battery combo. The combo includes the battery, inverter and the trolley set.