Lenovo Legion Unleashes Absolute Gaming Performance at CES 2021

Available from February 2021, the new Lenovo Legion line-up is packed with features to push the boundaries of laptop gaming. Lenovo Legion’s new 2021 laptops are amongst the first to feature the next-gen AMD Ryzen 5000 H-series Mobile Processors. With elite gaming performance on a notebook with great battery life, you will never need to compromise on your gaming laptop again. Experience the ultimate gaming performance with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 Series Laptop GPUs for gamers and creators. Supercharged with Ray Tracing Cores, Tensor Cores and streaming multiprocessors, the new Legion lineup delivers the most realistic ray-traced graphics ever, cutting-edge new features, and the power of artificial intelligence.

It is time to upgrade from 1080p resolution displays. On the Legion 7 and Legion 5 Pro, aim higher and see more through the world’s first 16” QHD (2560 x 1600 pixels) IPS display that offers 11% more screen estate compared to conventional 15.6” displays. The laptops boast a 16:10 aspect ratio, blazing 165Hz refresh rates and 3ms response time with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support. Dive deeper into immersive worlds thanks to the display’s higher pixel density, 4-side narrow bezels, 100% sRGB color gamut, Dolby Vision and VESA Display HDR 400 support.

Using artificial intelligence, Lenovo Legion is forging ahead of the gaming industry to extract every ounce of performance from next-generation processors. Some games require more CPU power, and others require more GPU power. The Lenovo Legion AI Engine is our smarter combination of best-in-class hardware, software, and machine learning that work together to overclock your PC’s performance by routing Thermal Design Power (TDP) between the CPU and GPU to achieve maximum frames per second (FPS) in different games.

The most ideal TDP settings for top 16 triple-A gaming titles are automatically detected by the new Legion PCs with the AI Engine. Optimal settings kick in immediately once any of the games are fired up, providing the best gaming performance. For other games, the AI Engine will use machine learning to continuously tune gaming performance for maximum results.

Maximum performance can only be achieved with world-class thermal management. You can now blast through many hours of gaming at max clock speeds with zero throttling thanks to the Coldfront 3.0 thermal management system. Packing an intelligent intake system that features turbo-charged dual-fans and quad-channel exhausts with vapor chamber technology (selected models), the Legion laptops now move higher volumes of air through components to dissipate heat rapidly. This massive cooling process is further enhanced with the use of highly efficient thermal conduction materials. Multiple thermal sensors also predict your system’s thermal curve to help avoid throttling. In addition, you can instantly control the fan speed and voltage by pressing Function + Q key for maximum, Intelligent (AI) or silent power modes.

Lenovo Legion’s Harman speakers are now optimized with Nahimic Audio. Designed for gamers, Nahimic brings immersive 360-degree audio with features like Night Mode with smart volume reduction, and Sound Tracker that visually points out a sound’s source and direction in a game. Nahimic also provides background noise suppression for crystal clear voice chats. You can stream audio from your PC to two gaming headsets with new Sound Sharing feature without using audio adapters, and with BT Link feature, you can add Bluetooth speakers to create a surround sound field.

An evolution descended from the legendary ThinkPad keyboards; the Legion TrueStrike Keyboard features innovative soft-landing switches that deliver deeper strokes with equal force on every strike. This enables you to strike enemies with extreme precision, hair-trigger speeds and satisfying keystrokes.

Lenovo Vantage is the powerful onboard software that allows you to optimize your Legion’s settings and personalize your experience. With the new Vantage Smart Performance Services self-diagnostic feature, Vantage can reduce PC downtime by scanning, detecting and removing spyware, malware and adware, fix network and access issues, and automatically tune up the PC.

Every Lenovo Legion gaming laptop comes with a complimentary one-month Microsoft Xbox Game Pass for PC, unlocking hundreds of great games for non-stop gaming. Play over 100 high-quality PC games for one low monthly price with XBOX Game Pass.