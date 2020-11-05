iValue and SecurityAdvisor Partner to Strengthen Last Mile Security

iValue InfoSolutions, India’s premium technology aggregator, announced of their collaboration with SecurityAdvisor Technologies. A partnership focusing on providing security solutions, reporting of security outcomes and targeting personalized, contextual, real time security awareness coaching to end users. iValue manages and optimizes digital assets and provides security checkups, vulnerability assessment and threat intel services to protect digital assets. The partnership of these two companies is not only meant to enhance the security features of their customer base, but also to aid in creating security awareness for the most at risk end-users and closing the human gateway for threat actors to go after sensitive data.

“People, Process and Technology have been the core and consistent pillars of Cyber Security since its inception back in late 1980’s. While huge investments have been made on the technology front, followed by process improvisation from time to time, focus & investment on People has not been in-line with the threat associated them. In-line with the quote, “Amateurs hack systems and professionals hack people”, iValue is delighted to partner with “SecurityAdvisor”, to introduce versatile, comprehensive and scalable platform to evaluate, access, train and continuously measure readiness of people in the enterprises to effectively fight and win against potential cyber threats and attacks,” said Harsh Marwah, Chief Growth Officer at iValue InfoSolutions.

For more than a decade now, iValue InfoSolutions has been focusing on diverse aspects of security. iValue’s broad range of services also includes security audits and forensic assessments, and security infrastructure assessment, architecture, design and engineering. This multidisciplinary approach across verticals with technical expertise across 100+ brands in DNA area for design, sizing, POC, deployment, integration and optimization allows iValue to not just understand the security needs of the organization, but also help them in finding the right solution helping them adapt to the changing cyber milieu.

Sai Venkataraman, Co-Founder & CEO at SecurityAdvisor says “SecurityAdvisor focuses on detecting teachable moments for specific users and provides personalized security awareness education for each user, department and organization. Just as importantly we deliver measurable results like a 30-50% reduction in malware or a 90% drop in users clicking on phishing emails”

SecuityAdvisor Technologies believes that to develop an effective group or cultural cybersecurity model, organizations must leverage an individual cybersecurity behavior model. Knowing hackers leverage human cognitive biases to get users to make cyber security errors, such as clicking on fraudulent links or falling victim to malicious emails, it’s imperative that end-users learn to combat these biases. Various factors influence the cybersecurity behavior of an individual employee, but when fortified, the collective cybersecurity behavior of all employees can build an organization’s cybersecurity culture.

Jagannathan K, Head – Services Business at iValue InfoSolutions says “People are the soft and easy target for hackers, and they have become the primary threat vector. They can be first line of defence and reduce security incident provided they are given customized, personalized, engaging, easy to consume training at the right time. This will change the behaviour of people and help organizations to build a cyber immune culture. We have partnered with SecurityAdvisor, which has vast training catalogue, integration with security and IT tools and AI based behavioural management platform to enable organizations to build cyber immune culture with a measurable outcome. I am excited about the partnership and the benefits it can bring to the partners and customers”