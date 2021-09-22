ISODA Elects New Management Committee at AGM

The Infotech Software Dealers Association (ISODA) recently concluded its 12th AGM. This is a Second Virtual AGM which was held on 18th September 2021. After the financials and the last years’ minutes were passed, the new Management Committee was elected. Mr. Alok Gupta of Softmart Solutions who was the Vice Chairman in the last term gets promoted as Chairman of ISODA. Mr. Jitesh Chauhaan of Rubik Infotech who was the Vice President in the last term gets promoted as the President of ISODA. Pradeep Daga of Suntronix who is our Secretary and Mr. Ravi Jalan of Shakti Enterprise who is the Treasurer will continue on the Board of ISODA for this year. Gautam Raj founder of E-COM Technology was elected to the post of Vice-Chairman. Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala founder of BD Software Distribution Pvt Ltd was elected to the Vice President’s position.

The New Management Committee is as follows:

Chairman – Alok Gupta, Softmart Solutions

Vice Chairman – Gautam Raj, E-Com Technology

President – Jitesh Chauhan, Rubik Infotech

Vice President – Zakir Hussain Rangwala , BD Software

Secretary – Pradeep Daga, Suntronix

Treasurer – RaviJalan, ShaktiEnterprises

The Regional Secretaries for all the designated regions of ISODA remain the same as Last year.

Regional Secretary – West – Mr. Ajay Bayani- AmbiSure Technologies

Regional Secretary – Gujarat – Mr. Rajendra Warriar – Rachaita Infosoft

Regional Secretary – South – Mr. Ravi Rajaseharan – V4 Technologies

Regional Secretary – East – Mr. Dhirendra Khandelwal – Esquare Systems

Regional Secretary – North-East – Mr. Tapan Ghosal – DataCrown Computers

Regional Secretary – North – Mr. Alok Gupta – Cache Infotech

Regional Secretary – Jaipur – Mr. Lalit Choudhary – Aadhar Infotech

ISODA is glad to inform you that they have ~ 200 members and the number is growing day by day. We are actively looking at adding new chapters and getting more members on board. ISODA Management Committee intends to create a platform of growth for all its members by pushing the following initiatives for all.