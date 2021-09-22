ISODA Elects New Management Committee at AGM

The Infotech Software Dealers Association (ISODA) recently concluded its 12th AGM. This is a Second Virtual AGM which was held on 18th September 2021. After the financials and the last years’ minutes were passed, the new Management Committee was elected. Mr. Alok Gupta of Softmart Solutions who was the Vice Chairman in the last term gets promoted as Chairman of ISODA. Mr. Jitesh Chauhaan of Rubik Infotech who was the Vice President in the last term gets promoted as the President of ISODA. Pradeep Daga of Suntronix who is our Secretary and Mr. Ravi Jalan of Shakti Enterprise who is the Treasurer will continue on the Board of ISODA for this year. Gautam Raj founder of E-COM Technology was elected to the post of Vice-Chairman. Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala founder of BD Software Distribution Pvt Ltd was elected to the Vice President’s position.
Chairman – Alok Gupta, Softmart Solutions
Vice Chairman – Gautam Raj, E-Com Technology
President – Jitesh Chauhan, Rubik Infotech
Vice President – Zakir Hussain Rangwala , BD Software
Secretary – Pradeep Daga, Suntronix
Treasurer – RaviJalan, ShaktiEnterprises
The Regional Secretaries for all the designated regions of ISODA remain the same as Last year.
Regional Secretary – West – Mr. Ajay Bayani- AmbiSure Technologies
Regional Secretary – Gujarat – Mr. Rajendra Warriar – Rachaita Infosoft
Regional Secretary – South – Mr. Ravi Rajaseharan – V4 Technologies
Regional Secretary – East – Mr. Dhirendra Khandelwal – Esquare Systems
Regional Secretary – North-East – Mr. Tapan Ghosal – DataCrown Computers
Regional Secretary – North – Mr. Alok Gupta – Cache Infotech
Regional Secretary – Jaipur – Mr. Lalit Choudhary – Aadhar Infotech
ISODA is glad to inform you that they have ~ 200 members and the number is growing day by day. We are actively looking at adding new chapters and getting more members on board. ISODA Management Committee intends to create a platform of growth for all its members by pushing the following initiatives for all.
- Enable collaboration within members to upsell, cross-sell and grow together.
- Improve communication with OEMs and Distributor
- Focus on doubling the Member count and ensuring identification of new regions.
- Skills development initiatives for employees of ISODA members to enhance knowledge of relevant solutions.
- Digital Marketing to be taken to next level by increasing visibility of ISODA social
- To help tackle Counterfeit software.