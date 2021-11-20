Iris Global enables Digitech Computers with supplies of 2,200 HP Desktop Computers, MFPs & UPS for their prestigious Delhi Govt Education Project worth 18 Cr

Iris Global Services has delivered a huge order towards setting up Smart IT Labs and office automation for the Delhi Government Schools through its valued partner – Digitech Computers.

This project will help schools to restart after the dreaded Corona Virus Pandemic with new energy, their newly set up Office Automation will help work faster and with 100% accuracy.

Through the GeM Portal bid the Partner had won and secured the order and has completed setting up Smart IT Labs in 28 RPVV (Rajkiye Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya) which will help students to connect with their latest academics.

Speaking to newsman, Ms. Shalu Kapoor, MD, Digitech Computers said, “ Iris Global played a major role as a Distributor by supporting us with prompt & quick order loading, convenient servicing and timely deliveries. Their perfect organizational hierarchy and working transparency helped us perform quick & better”.

Iris Global continues with its untiring campaign on Digital India, enabling Technologies for Education, Work from Home, especially during these difficult pandemic times. Iris has recently diversified into the Healthcare Sector and is welcoming new opportunities of businesses at its new state of the art facilities in the capital.

Founder CMD, Iris Global Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, said, “We value our relation with Digitech Computers and have supplied Digitech Computers with 2,200 HP Desktop Computers along with MFP and UPS. We find Shalu a dynamic entrepreneur who will go far in making schools IT enabled.”

He further said that the industry and the channel community must realize the opportunities in Education Healthcare & Work Force Management, where IT is playing a vital role than ever before. They must come forward with their initiatives and efforts. Iris looks forward to helping them with the right service & support and helping them in closing difficult deals.