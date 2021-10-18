Ingram Micro Partners with NetFoundry

Ingram Micro announced the addition of NetFoundry to its cloud portfolio in India. NetFoundry is a renowned provider of embeddable zero trust, high performance, cloud-native networking

With the radical acceleration of cloud and app adoption, zero trust is designed to protect modern digital environments, rooted in the principle of “never trust, always verify”. Businesses can enjoy end-to-end control, visibility and security – removing dependency on legacy infrastructure and design cycles to achieve faster deployments.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Jyotil Mankad, Director & Head of Cloud business at Ingram Micro India said, “With security becoming a strategic priority for organizations, partners and customers are constantly looking for ways to keep their data and systems protected. NetFoundry’s platform eliminates complexity by enabling customers to programmatically embed private networking into their applications and solutions. Zero trust security and optimized performance helps bridge this gap and we are excited to offer their innovative Security-as-a-Service solutions to our network of partners. ”

Mr. Anchit Mendoza, APAC Sales Director, NetFoundry, said, “We’re thrilled to be working with Ingram Micro and the opportunity to accelerate our joint customer’s adoption of Zero Trust architectures by embedding security into nucleus of the software development and delivery life cycle to implement Security-as-code.”