In2IT EBS partners with SAP Business ByDesign

In2IT Enterprise Business Services Pvt. Ltd, an innovative IT Consulting firm, announced its partnership with SAP Business By Design (ByD) to help small and medium enterprise to scale up their business. In2IT EBS spearheads digital transformation for organizations globally, leading with best in- class practices, project delivery methodologies and provide cutting edge cloud solutions.

Announcing this partnership Parichay Joshi, CEO In2IT EBS said, “The crux of SAP ByDesign partnership is to enable organizations to have an end- to-end view of their business, add agility to expansion plans and flexibility to realise processes best suited for them. We believe that every organisation is unique in its capabilities and values, and we help them along in their business journey”.

SAP Business ByDesign is a single cloud ERP solution for bringing intelligence and automation to fast-growing, midmarket businesses to scale and compete without the complexity and cost. It delivers 36 pre-built processes to customers that can put 40 years of SAP business process experience to work. ByDesign can be deployed within 8-16 weeks with quarterly releases and updates.

In2IT EBS has taken strides to manage challenges that enterprises are facing globally in the current pandemic. Adding further Parichay said, “Enabling small and mid-level organizations to continue their growth trajectory via 360-degree organizational view, leveraging existing infrastructure, strategic expansion of IT landscape has been our approach to realise customer success. And our partnership with SAP ByDesign will further enhance our approach to create more success stories for our customers. It will mark the beginning of a full suite cloud journey, showing the company’s commitment for making organizations realise their full potential in today’s highly disruptive and fast-changing market.”

In2IT EBS is spread across geographies and has worked with customers globally leading their engagements across other SAP solutions like SuccessFactors and S/4HANA. With their expertise, In2IT EBS enables organizations to fast- track their digital priorities and realise industry benchmarks.