HyperX Releases Cloud Core Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, announced the release of the HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset with 7.1 surround sound for PC and PS4 gamers. Expanding HyperX’s impressive headset lineup, the Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 features virtual 7.1 surround sound for clear positional audio and a more immersive gaming experience. Plus, with HyperX’s signature Cloud DNA, the new headset offers the comfort, durability and sound to fit a range of gaming – or today’s virtual classroom meeting – needs at a competitive price point.

The HyperX Cloud Core + 7.1 features an advanced audio control box for convenient controls of headset volume, mic volume, mic mute, and an easily accessible toggle for turning 7.1 surround sound on and off. The Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 also offers multi-platform compatibility with a USB audio control box for PC and PS4 and offers a 3.5mm connection for platforms with a 3.5mm port.

The Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 is certified by Discord and TeamspeakTM for seamless chat compatibility and offers a flexible detachable noise-canceling microphone that reduces background noise and provides clearer voice quality for improved in-game chat, or virtual classroom discussions. Aligning with the high-quality build of its predecessors, the Cloud Core + 7.1 utilizes robust aluminum frame construction that provides long-lasting durability and stability. The headset also features soft leatherette and plush memory foam for signature HyperX comfort.