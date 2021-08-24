Hundia Infosolutions aims to be among the top brands for IT as well as Telecom products

Hundia Infosolutions aims to be among the top brands for IT...

Hundia Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd. had been distributor or partner of many global memory brands like Kingston Technology, Silicon Power, ADATA, Strontium and many more. Its core competence lies in strong IT enabled distribution backbone, a solid financial and inventory management system, a young and dynamic sales team and a committed channel spread across the country.

In a conversation with NCN, Mr. Yagnesh Pandya, EVM India Sales Head, Hundia Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd, discusses about the company’s mission, products, the manifold strategies for fighting pandemic and the future plans.

Tell us more about the company and the products that you deal in?

Our Company, Hundia Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd. incorporated more than two decades ago is the owner of EVM brand. We started as a trader of RAM memory modules, and have since grown on to become one of India’s largest Distributor for a host of IT products, including RAM’s, SSD, USB Drives, MicroSD cards etc. About two years back, we forayed into the Telecom accessories business under our EVM brand, and have since added products like Power banks, USB cables, Chargers, Wireless speakers, Bluetooth Neckbands and many more Telecom related products.

Which is the product that has generated the maximum traction?

In the IT products category, our SSDs are very well known in the market because of our quality & service. Similarly, in the Telecom products range, our Power banks have gained a lot of traction because of the huge variety & variants we offer in that category.

What is the mission & vision of the company?

Our Mission: EVM is focussed on fair trade and Satisfaction of Indian Consumers. With an affordable & quality experience and by keeping progressive ideology we will be providing ultimate utilitarian product experiences.

Our Vision: To be known as a Brand which provides Value for Money products without compromising on the quality. To launch innovative products to build a brand that stands for utility and resolves our consumer’s daily life issues/problems.

How are your products different from the others in the market?

While most brands focus only on the price part to compete in the price conscious Indian market, EVM has always looked at the quality part first. As stated in our Mission statement, we aim to provide VFM products, but without compromising on the quality. Our products may not be the cheapest in the market, but in terms of quality, they are right at the top with most well-known MNC brands. Apart from that, the service we provide under our warranty means that every EVM customer has complete peace of mind. We provide a pick-up & drop service for our products, which is a unique initiative in this market, wherein a customer can arrange a pick through our website for the product to be replaced, and we will drop a replacement at their address.

What is your key business strategies adopted to combat the pandemic?

Any business needs to be dynamic and flexible in today’ ever changing scenario. We also are following the same and have keeping a close watch on the scenario and keep adding new products and technology in our portfolio. Like for example, need of basic medical equipment like Oximeters, Thermometers, sanitizer dispersal machines were urgently needed and we filled the vacuum by collaborating with our suppliers and bridging the gap of demand and supply.

What is your plan for the next five years?

Now and going forward, the EVM brand memory module will be sold exclusively by Hundia Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd. in India. The EVM is catered and targeted to the mass audience including tier 2 and tier 3 cities and ensuring the affordability of the memory module is within the reach of each and every Indian consumer.

Currently, the company has over 50 SKUs in memory module, Hundia InfoSolutions Pvt. Ltd. has sold over 5 Million units till now and our vision is to be India’s largest selling RAM module brand going forward! EVM memory modules are presently available through a network of over 200 resellers and ecommerce partners

We aim to be among the top 5 brands for IT as well as Telecom products.