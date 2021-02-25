HP Acquires HyperX – The gaming Division of Kingston Technology

HP Inc. has announced a definitive agreement to acquire HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company. The acquisition supports HP’s strategy to drive growth in its Personal Systems business, where gaming and peripherals are attractive segments.

The purchase will give HP a major foothold in the gaming accessory market. HyperX’s award-winning product portfolio spans a range of gaming peripherals, including headsets, keyboards, mice, mouse pads, USB microphones, and console accessories.

According to the sources, HyperX, a leader in peripherals whose technology, trusted by gamers around the world is thrilled to welcome the outstanding team to the HP family. As a result, if this HP will continue to advance its leadership in Personal Systems by modernizing compute experiences and expanding into valuable adjacencies. Through this acquisition many significant opportunities would crop in the large and growing peripherals market, and the addition of HyperX to the HP’s portfolio will drive new sources of innovation and growth for our business.

HP has built a large and growing global gaming portfolio in recent years, led by its OMEN brand and a world-class ecosystem of hardware, software, content, and services. The company continues to push progression in gaming with powerful devices like the OMEN 15 gaming laptop and the HP Pavilion Gaming 16 laptop. Beyond devices, HP is driving software innovation with OMEN Gaming Hub, a destination for players to connect, customize, and explore their gear and games. Adding HyperX to HP’s broader gaming ecosystem will deliver innovative new experiences across everything gamers see, hear, and touch.

Under the terms of the agreement, HP will pay $425 million, subject to customary working capital and other adjustments, to acquire HyperX’s gaming peripherals portfolio. Kingston will retain the DRAM, flash, and SSD products for gamers and enthusiasts. The acquisition is expected to be accretive on a non-GAAP basis to HP in the first full year following closing. The transaction is expected to close in calendar Q2 2021, pending regulatory review and other customary closing conditions.