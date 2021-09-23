HCL Technologies and Lendico Partner for Building Solutions for SMEs

HCL Technologies (HCL) has entered a multi-year application services transformation partnership with Lendico, a brand of ING Germany, to deliver application and engineering services to help it create a state-of-the-art digital platform that makes business banking faster and more convenient for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

HCL will establish a tech lab in Berlin that will combine fintech mindset, agile culture, and customer focus with engineering expertise, global delivery capabilities, and deep domain knowledge of financial services and risk management.