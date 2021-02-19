Happiest Minds Wins PeopleFIRST’s ‘Leading Practices in Talent Acquisition’ Award

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, a ‘Born Digital. Born Agile’, digital transformation and IT Solutions Company, announced that it has been recognized as a WINNER for ‘Leading Practices of Talent Acquisition’ at the People First HR Excellence Awards, 2020.

The PeopleFirst HR Excellence Awards are about celebrating the finest initiatives in HR by organizations across geographies and provide opportunity for experts in the profession to recognize the world class work done by their colleagues. The submissions are evaluated by an eminent jury panel consisting of Industry experts, HR Leaders and Academicians, to decide the winners. Happiest Minds Technologies won this award for its genuine innovation in talent recruitment practices.

Mr. Aurobindo Nanda, President – Operations and Deputy CEO, Product Engineering Services, Happiest Minds Technologies said, “We are excited on being conferred this award in recognition of our innovative and best-in-class recruitment practices and retention. We focus on digital and next generation skills and there is truly a difference in hiring between traditional IT companies and digital natives like Happiest Minds.”

During the year 2020, Happiest Minds Technologies launched many new people initiatives such as “MEDAL – Leadership Development Program”, “HappiZest Wellness Challenge,” and “My Gratitude Story” under Culture of Appreciation program. The Company works with reputed industry partners and consultants to benchmark its compensation and benefits programs with leading organizations in the industry.