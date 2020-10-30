GIGABYTE Launches GeForce RTX 3070 Series Graphics Cards

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY, a leading manufacturer of premium gaming hardware, released the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 series graphics cards powered by NVIDIA Ampere architecture. GIGABYTE launched 5 graphics cards – AORUS GeForce RTX 3070 MASTER 8G, GeForce RTX 3070 GAMING OC 8G, GeForce RTX 3070 VISION OC 8G, GeForce RTX 3070 EAGLE OC 8G, and GeForce RTX 3070 EAGLE 8G. 5 graphics cards are designed to fulfill the demands of different customers. AORUS MASTER is recommended for enthusiasts who want the ultimate performance and colorful RGB appearance. GAMING OC is the best choice of mainstream gamers. VISION OC is designed for creators who don’t want to have a game style card, but want a simple and elegant appearance. EAGLE series is the best value choice for those who want graphics performance and durability.

AORUS MASTER: The MAX-Covered cooling features 3x 100mm unique blade stack fans with wind claw design and alternate spinning, so the air pressure can completely cover the heatsink. The heat dissipation area of the heat-sink is more than the previous generation. And with the big copper plate and 7 composite heat-pipes, the heat of the GPU and VRAM can be dissipated quickly. Coupled with GIGABYTE’s Screen cooling technology, the extended fins allow air flow to pass through, forming an extremely efficient heat dissipation system, so that the GPU can operate stably. A powerful LCD monitor is embedded on the side of the graphics card, which can be set to enthusiastic mode, text mode, image mode and GIF mode. Through the software, you can edit all kinds of content that you like, or set it as CHIBI Time to enjoy the changes of the little falcon every hour. RGB Fusion 2.0 allows you not only to set the lighting effects of the entire graphics card and LCD monitor, but also to synchronize the lighting with other AORUS devices.

GAMING OC: GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X cooling system features 3x unique blade fans, alternate spinning, composite copper heat pipes direct touch GPU, 3D active fan and Screen cooling, which together provide high efficiency heat dissipation. These cooling technologies keep the graphics card in a low temperature at any time, resulting in higher and more stable performance. The middle fan spins in reverse to optimize airflow for heat dissipation, enabling more efficient performance at a lower temperature. Screen cooling extends the heatsink to allow air flow to pass through, providing better heat dissipation. In addition, graphene nano lubricant can extend the fan life by 2.1 times, close to the life of double ball bearing, and is quieter. RGB fusion 2.0 allows users to adjust the color of the lights and various special effects, and synchronize with other AORUS devices.

VISION OC: The cooling design, components and performance are as good as GAMING OC. However, the appearance is different from the game style of mainstream graphics cards. VISION OC is designed for creators and has an elegant and relatively simple design, providing users with another choice for their PC.

EAGLE OC: Same as GAMING OC, EAGLE graphics card features WINDFORCE cooling technology, Ultra-Durable components, graphene nano lubricant, and Screen cooling, so the graphics card can get the best heat dissipation and computing performance. The appearance uses space science fiction elements with mechanical materials and a transparent cover. There is an RGB light on the side, allowing users to adjust the color of the lights and various effects through RGB fusion 2.0, and synchronize with other AORUS devices. EAGLE OC and EAGLE are the best value choices for those who want graphics performance and durability.

GIGABYTE graphics card uses the multi-phase power supply design to allow the MOSFET to operate at lower temperature, and over-temperature protection design and load balancing for each MOSFET, plus the Ultra Durable certified chokes and capacitors, to provide excellent performance and longer system life. The metal back plate not only strengthens the overall structure, but also prevents the PCB from bending or falling parts. In order to get a better user experience, AORUS and GAMING OC provide customers with a 4-year warranty (requires online registration within 30 days of the purchase date) so that customers can enjoy the game or create without any worry.