Gamestacy Joins Hands with GetSocial and Bodyguard to Promote Inclusive and Safe Social Gaming Experience

Gamestacy has partnered with GetSocial, an all-in-one marketing and engagement platform and Bodyguard.ai, an AI technology to fight online toxicity in their efforts to create a more inclusive gaming community. The indie studio strives to create a fun as well as equal gaming world, and each of their products has a significant role in striving to make the gaming sector gender-neutral.

Gamestacy’s integration with GetSocial and Bodyguard is driven by goals to foster a gaming community that is not only enjoyable but also ensures a safe gaming space to gamers. GetSocial’s community platform is used in Gamestacy’s suite of products to create highly social experiences and connections that bring in fun and entertainment to all gamers alike.

Gamestacy’s partnership with the two companies comes at a time when it is supremely pertinent to have in place a reliable system that can contribute towards effective moderation of the gaming community. GetSocial’s software is built with features that will empower Gamestacy’s products with the ability to let gamers connect and engage in a guarded gaming community. Further, Bodyguard artificial intelligence system can fathom the barrage of comments daily posted on games and main social platforms, removing toxic and potentially harmful ones for users. This initiative is remarkable in preventing in-game abuse or harassment, which is otherwise so prevalent in the gaming industry.

GetSocial recognizes Gamestacy as a leading company for mobile games development and is proud to partner with it to bring its platform on-board Gamestacy’s suite of products. This partnership has paved the way for the indie game studio to become more inclusive by appealing to audiences beyond just men and include more women as well. Additionally to curb abuse that people practice in the name of free speech, the game studio’s collaboration with Bodyguard will implement intelligence machines that’ll detect inappropriate content so mobile games adhere to proper language policies.

Danish Sinha, Founder of Gamestacy

Danish Sinha, Founder of Gamestacy, said, “Ever since childhood, I have loved playing video games. I was so intrigued by the concept that I started building them but one thing that majorly caught my eye were the challenges faced by gamers in the online world, mainly regarding abusive texts while gaming. Gamestacy’s partnership with GetSocial and Bodyguard aims to curb down the abuse and harassment in video games while making it a fun antisocial community.”

Viral Patel, founder, and COO at GetSocial

On the importance of creating safe communities across digital platforms Viral Patel, founder, and COO at GetSocial, said, “In the age of social media women are often targets of cyberbullying, they often end up reducing their presence in online communities to avoid negative interactions. Rather than tolerate this new reality (alternate: In an effort to counter this negative trend, we at GetSocial teamed up with Gamestacy because we share the same vision for creating safe communities and encouraging candid conversations that make us feel more authentic in an increasingly digital world”.

Matthieu Boutard, MD, Bodyguard said “Deploying Bodyguard through Getsocial interaction tools in Gamestacy’s best-in-class games is a great step towards achieving our mission to make gaming safer for everyone. I’m proud to partner with organizations dedicated to create inclusive, respectful and fun communities”.