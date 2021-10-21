G.SKILL Announces World’s Fastest DDR5-6600 CL36 Trident Z5 Memory Kits

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd.is thrilled to announce the world’s fastest DDR5 memory kit at an extreme speed and low latency of DDR5-6600 CL36-36-36-76 32GB (2x16GB). This is the world’s first DDR5 memory kit to reach such high level of frequency speed and extremely efficient low timings, achieved with high-performance Samsung DDR5 ICs.

In the never-ending quest for memory performance, G.SKILL is proud to reveal the latest addition of ultra-high DDR5 frequency to the flagship Trident Z5 family. While reaching an extreme frequency speed of DDR5-6600, this memory kit specification is also created with an ultra-low timing at CL36-36-36, compared to the typical CL40-40-40 timing of DDR5, making this the ultimate performance choice for gamers, enthusiasts, and overlockers.

The screenshot below shows a G.SKILL memory kit validated with the use of high performance Samsung DDR5 ICs.

This high-end specification will be included in the Trident Z5 family, created with a sleek and futuristic exterior that assimilates hyper car elements into the iconic Trident heat spreader design. Featuring a black brushed aluminum strip inset into a metallic silver or matte black body, and topped with a sleek piano black top bar on the Trident Z5 series or a translucent RGB light bar optimized for smooth lighting on the Trident Z5 RGB series, the Trident Z5 family DDR5 memory is the ideal choice for gamers, overlockers, content creators, and enthusiasts to build a high-performance system.