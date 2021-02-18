Epson Launches Signage Printer Range Featuring Multi-Purpose Resin Ink

Epson, a digital imaging and printing solutions provider, announced the launch of two new Signage Printers that feature multi-purpose resin ink. The innovative signage printers, SC-R5030L and SC-R5030 produce exceptional-quality prints for a diverse range of applications, with immediate lamination and high scratch resistance.

These new printer models are designed to provide outstanding quality prints and Higher color reproduction and consistency making them suitable for a wide range of applications in signage printing on a variety of media. The printers are targeted at print shops and jobbers for outdoor signage, indoor signage and wall graphics. Using Epson’s water-based resin inks, the SC-R5030L and SC-R5030 enables printing on a wider variety of media such as vinyl, banner, canvas, film, textile, paper and wall covering media. Moreover, Epson’s water-based resin inks are environmentally certified and odorless, making printing applications safe for use.

Priced at Rs.17,06,559 for SC-R5030 & Rs.20,07,959 for SC-R5030L, Epson’s new 64-inch signage printers are an evolution of trusted printing technology and provide enhanced functions to increase business efficiency. The printheads can now be replaced by users themselves, reducing external dependency and down time, which make business operations more efficient. The bulk ink solution features a 1.5 liter ink bag option for medium print volume output, and two swappable ink sets for high print volume (available on the SC-R5030L). Fully controlled heating technology, combined with long-life PrecisionCore Micro TFP printheads, provide reliable color consistency across the full length of the print run, which in turn helps avoid the need for reprints due to colour mismatched, enabling lamination and same-day delivery, and reducing turnaround times.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Vasudevan, General Manager – LFP/IE said, “With the launch of the SC-R5030L and SC-R5030, Epson strengthens its position in the resin ink printer market in India. With the new 64-inch signage printers and UltraChrome water-based resin inks, customers can now get a wider range of applications for display in retail environments, graphic printing as well as high-value applications such as wallpaper, soft signage and decoration. In order to reach the consistent quality level that customers demand, Epson manufactures all the components including the revolutionary PrecisionCore Printheads, water-based resin inks, firmware and software.