DIGISOL to Host Online FTTH Advance Training on 30th Oct 2020

DIGISOL Systems Ltd will be conducting another paid online training program on Advance FTTH technology on 30th October, 2020, 4 PM. The objective of this paid training program is to enhance knowledge of SIs, ISPs, and Partners from basics to intermediate by offering insights on FTTH Design considerations and will be introducing them to the latest FTTH products and solutions offered by Digisol.

Partners and SIs can join the paid online training by registering here: https://bit.ly/3jywuhJ. On registering on or before 28th of October attendees can avail 50% off. The training would provide an overview of: Basics of FTTH; Advantages of FTTH over conventional technology; Understanding PON, its Topologies and architecture; FTTH Design consideration; Loss Budget calculation; Best practices to be considered while designing the network; BOQ Designing with examples; and Real time success stories

DIGISOL has been empowering Partners, System Integrators, ISPs/MSOs across India by conducting various training programs under DITT (Digisol Institution of Technical Training) and even during this time of unprecedented uncertainty, the company has taken the responsibility to empower all the partners by conducting online training programs.