Dell Technologies Reimagines Dell EMC VxRail to Offer Greater Performance and Storage Flexibility

Dell Technologies announces Dell EMC VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) systems with enhanced performance based on recently launched Dell EMC PowerEdge servers. The leader in HCI systems1 also delivers new software advancements and the introduction of dynamic nodes that evolve how customers use VxRail to more effectively use existing resources and support demanding workloads with Dell Technologies storage.

As the only HCI system jointly engineered with VMware, VxRail delivers unique automation and orchestration capabilities that allow its more than 12,000 customers to accelerate business outcomes across core data centers, cloud and edge locations. According to IDC research, VxRail customers experienced 452% five-year ROI, 70% more productive IT teams and 92% less unplanned downtime compared to previous IT environments.

Mr Amit Luthra, Director and General Manager, Data Center Solution, Dell Technologies India, said, “With the new VxRail systems, we offer brisk performance to our customers and empower them with better deployment control. The new solutions will allow customers to optimize their business needs and process extensive workloads at a reduced operational cost. Moreover, with Dell EMC VxRail dynamic nodes, customers can now expand VxRail’s operational model to external storage by sharing VMware vSAN storage capacity across clusters via VMware vSAN HCI Mesh”.



Extreme performance for mission-critical workloads: New VxRail systems with the latest Dell EMC PowerEdge server technology, including 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, deliver 42% more cores for faster performance when compared to previous generations. Optional Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series increases bandwidth by 32% on average over the previous generation. Continued advancements to VxRail HCI System Software allow for a seamless experience when adopting next generation platforms with simplified VxRail deployment and management. Other VxRail system enhancements include:

VxRail V Series now offers NVIDIA A40 or A100 Tensor Core GPU options. When combined with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and NVMe caching capabilities, they offer greater performance and simpler deployment for demanding AI and machine learning applications.

VxRail P Series provides up to a 20% increase in capacity to better support a range of workloads such as VDI, streaming video and medical imaging.

VxRail E Series offers customers more flexibility with 50% more PCIe slots to add additional resources such as network or fibre channel cards.

Customers can also expect faster application response from Intel-based PowerEdge systems with the addition of PCIe Gen 4, which doubles bandwidth and offers 33% more PCIe lanes to speed data processing.

Introducing Dell EMC VxRail dynamic nodes: Dell Technologies introduces VxRail dynamic nodes—compute-only systems designed to help customers simplify operations, better manage storage resources and reduce costs by supporting more workloads and extending VxRail environments to include external storage options. Customers can expand VxRail’s operational model to external storage by sharing VMware vSAN storage capacity across clusters via VMware vSAN HCI Mesh.

VxRail software supports self-deployment and latest VMware releases: VxRail HCI System Software advancements give customers greater control over installation with new self-service tools. Customers can validate, orchestrate and automate cluster deployment on their own time, ideal for enterprises with remote or distributed environments. Additional software capabilities allow customers to better meet workload demands by dynamically redeploying or reallocating nodes within clusters.