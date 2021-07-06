Dell Drives High Performance Computing, AI and Data Analytics with Omnia Open Source Software

Dell Technologies is introducing new solutions to help customers better manage the convergence of high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics. To help organizations tackle data-intensive workloads such as genome sequencing to product development simulations, Dell is also expanding Dell EMC PowerEdge server accelerator support.

“To gain competitive edge, organizations are harnessing the power of emerging technologies to derive actionable insights from their data capital. While trying to do so, these organizations are faced with computational hurdles caused by increased workload. Hence, these businesses need to adopt modern server GPU capabilities,” said Manish Gupta, Senior Director & General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India. “At Dell Technologies, we are focused on providing customers with new and innovative solutions to help them move further in the digital transformation journeys. Our new solutions powered with HPC and other new age technologies like AI and data analytics will help customers scale new heights as well as meet their performance and workload demands.”

“We are dedicated to facilitating innovation – our HPC & AI solutions are enabling renowned organizations across Asia Pacific & Japan region including Kyoto University and AI Singapore to handle data-intensive tasks including advanced research,” said Chris Kelly, Vice President, Data Center & Compute, Asia Pacific & Japan at Dell Technologies. “Globally, as AI with HPC and data analytics continue to rapidly converge, IT teams are being challenged by siloed storage and networking configurations as well as providing the required technology resources for shifting demands. With the launch of Dell’s Omnia open source software, teams can dramatically simplify the management of advanced computing workloads, helping them speed research and innovation.”

Simplifying and accelerating the convergence of workloads with Omnia: Omnia was developed at the Dell Technologies HPC & AI Innovation Lab, in collaboration with Intel and with support from the HPC community. The open-source software is designed to automate the provisioning and management of HPC, AI and data analytics workloads to create a single pool of flexible resources to meet growing and diverse demands. The Omnia software stack is an open source set of Ansible playbooks that speed the deployment of converged workloads with Kubernetes and Slurm, along with library frameworks, services and applications. Omnia automatically imprints a software solution onto each server based on the use case — for example, HPC simulations, neural networks for AI, or in-memory graphics processing for data analytics — to reduce deployment time from weeks to minutes.

New NVIDIA GPU options for advanced computing: Dell Technologies now offers NVIDIA A30 and A10 Tensor Core GPUs as options for Dell EMC PowerEdge R750, R750xa and R7525 servers. NVIDIA A30 GPUs support a broad range of AI inference and mainstream enterprise compute workloads, such as conversational AI and computer vision. With NVIDIA A10 GPUs, customers can support mixed AI and graphics workloads on a common infrastructure, ideal for deep learning inference and computer-aided design. NVIDIA virtual GPU software, virtual desktops used by designers, engineers, artists and scientists automatically run at peak performance.