D-Link Introduces AI enabled Router for a never-before Wi-Fi experience

D-Link makes available its all-new R15 EAGLE PRO AI AX1500 Smart Router in India. The all new R15 EAGLE PRO AI Router combines the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology with artificial intelligence to offer incredible Wi-Fi coverage and speed – delivering a continuously optimizing and improving network, ideal for home users and small offices.

D-Link R15 AI Router is packed with cutting-edge AI features to keep everyone connected, no matter what they’re doing online. This advanced series of Router from D-Link brings AI-enhanced capabilities to optimize the Wi-Fi, keeping network performance at peak all throughout, and allowing users to experience the convenience of AI-powered Wi-Fi Network.

The R15 Eagle PRO AI Router is one of its kind, with a host of AI enabled features. The built-in AI Wi-Fi Optimizer continuously scans for the Wi-Fi channel with the least interference to always offer the best connection. At the same time, the AI Traffic Optimizer prioritizes the most critical internet usage for optimal online experience and stability. AI Parental Control allows parents to be completely in charge of their children’s online activity like internet Pause / start, website filtering, managing multiple profiles, internet access scheduling, bedtime scheduling etc. Thereby ensuring kids online safety is always prioritized. This Router also features the AI Mesh Optimizer, which strengthens the connection between mesh nodes to deliver seamless and reliable Wi-Fi. Now Managing Wi-Fi is easier than ever before with the integrated AI Assistant. As it continuously reviews the network and monitors data usage, sending recommendations and weekly reports to the EAGLE PRO AI app.

The R15 EAGLE PRO AI AX1500 Smart Router offers dual-band wireless speeds of up to 1,500 Mbps, delivering blazing-fast wireless coverage with increased range and reliability. This allows Wi-Fi to be experienced like never-before and offers a perfect solution for those who require stable Wi-Fi with minimal interference. Backed by EAGLE PRO AI App this router brings intelligent one-touch set-up for seamless connectivity, along with a host of AI benefits.

What’s more, the R15 is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing users to use voice control to manage their network easily and conveniently.