Cloudera Introduces Cloudera DataFlow for the Public Cloud

Cloudera, announced the launch of Cloudera DataFlow for the Public Cloud, a cloud-native service for data flows to process hybrid streaming workloads on the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP). With Cloudera DataFlow for the Public Cloud, users can now automate complex data flow operations, boost the operational efficiency of streaming data flows with auto-scaling capabilities, and cut down on cloud costs by eliminating infrastructure sizing guesswork.

Data-in-Motion volumes are expected to grow exponentially, up to 79 ZB, across all industries, according to IDC’s Worldwide Global DataSphere IoT Device and Data Forecast, 2021–2025, and many organizations already leverage Apache NiFi to capture and process data across hybrid cloud architectures by visually designing no-code data flows. While the cloud provides an easy outlet for processing or storing massive volumes, there are multiple challenges that must be addressed. Deploying dozens of sophisticated data flows into a single cluster can lead to operational and monitoring challenges. When multiple NiFi flows compete for the same resources, it can lead to performance issues. IT administrators often choose larger infrastructure sizes out of caution, leading to underutilization and high costs. Finally, companies want a pay-as-you-go model to avoid paying for resources not in use.

“Cloudera DataFlow automates and manages cloud-native data flows on Kubernetes – and it is something only we offer,” said Dinesh Chandrasekhar, Head of Product Marketing, Data-in-Motion at Cloudera. “Now it is easy for our customers to boost the operational efficiency of their streaming workloads and save on infrastructure costs in the public cloud.”

“Companies are doing the balancing act between efficiency and performance on one side and cost control as they scale up their streaming workloads,” said Maribel Lopez, Founder & Principal Analyst at Lopez Research. “The adoption of hybrid cloud architectures only escalates that challenge. Tech leaders need intelligent tools that help them streamline the process of running and managing workloads in the cloud.”