Canon India Launches New Photoprinters – PIXMA G570, PIXMA G670, imagePROGRAF PRO-300 and PIXMA PRO-200.

Canon India has expanded its line up of photo printers with the launch of the new PIXMA G570, PIXMA G670, imagePROGRAF PRO-300 and PIXMA PRO-200. The two new PIXMA G series 6-colour ink tank printers are built to unlock the power of high quality, enhanced photo longevity and low-cost printing for photo studios, businesses, homes and creative work. Leveraging on decades of advanced colour science locked within its universe of consumer imaging products, the new G series photo printers deliver a vividness and richness yet unseen in the ink tank printer world. Sharing his thoughts about the launch of new printers, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, Canon India said, “We hope that the four new printers will create an enriching experience for our customers with the most innovative, cost effective and productive solution to their printing needs.”

Speaking about the new products, Mr. C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products & Imaging Communication Products highlighted that, “These photo printers are specially designed to meet the evolving photo printing needs of individuals providing them with a smart printing solution.”

PIXMA G670 and PIXMA G570- The new models print at ultra low-cost while delivering very high yields. The full set of ink included with the printer alone can deliver approximately 3,800 sheets of 4×6” prints, ensuring worry-free printing minus concerns about cost of printing. Unlike conventional designs, the G570 and G670 are not only a breeze to maintain, but also built to live through high print volume demands. Featuring a modular structure with replaceable components that users can replace easily after long usage leading to wear, otherwise they would normally require a visit to the service centre for replacement.

The no-squeeze spillage-free ink bottle design automatically releases the requisite amount of ink during setup and ink fills, avoiding spillovers and ink splatter. The free Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY mobile app enables users to print directly from, or scan images to mobile devices, as well as controlling printer settings and receiving device alerts.

The Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 is equipped with the LUCIA PRO pigment ink system and Crystal-fidelity digital image processing workflow that ensures the highest retention of image quality from image capture to print, making it the ideal companion for all professional photographers

The Canon PIXMA PRO-200 offers high quality printing with the unique 8-colour dye ink system that delivers a wider colour gamut delivering superb contrast and enhanced blacks, with richer colour expression in red and blue zones.

Aside from matte, semi-gloss, super high gloss to Fine Art grade papers of up to A3+ sizes, both the printers are equipped to handle thicker papers easily with a manual feed tray for straighter path feeding. They also support printing of panaromic photos and custom border margins.