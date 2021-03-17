BIWIN Storage Appoints Rajesh Khurana as Country Manager – Consumer Business India

BIWIN Storage appointed Mr. Rajesh Khurana as Country Manager for Consumer Business. Rajesh Khurana has over 27 years of professional experience in the IT industry. With the induction of Rajesh Khurana, BIWIN Storage is expecting to further strengthen its position. BIWIN Storage is a one-stop storage solution provider and catering to the market with a wide range of storage products like SSDs, embedded storage chips, memory cards, memory modules, and customization services.



As a new Country Manager, Rajesh Khurana will be responsible to drive sustainable growth for BIWIN. Rajesh Khurana will spearhead BIWIN Storage’s Channel Business with a focus on appointing and expanding a network of distributors, sub-distributers, resellers, retailers, e-commerce partners and will emphasize on bolstering its growth in the region.



Prior to joining BIWIN Storage, Rajesh held responsible roles in the big tech companies including Seagate and Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co Ltd. He also served as Country Manager – South Asia (India/SAARC) at Seagate for over 15 years. His expertise lies in storage solutions, distribution, B2B and B2C Sales, consumer goods, sales management and etc.