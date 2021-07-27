BD Software achieved almost 100% growth, plans growth 12-13 solutions in cybersecurity & forays to Delhi & Bangalore

BD Software is one of the leading IT security distributors offering industry-leading consumer and enterprise-level solutions in Indian market. It has etched its name as an eminent distributor of IT security solutions in India.

Mr Zakir Hussain, Director, BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd in a one-on-one interaction with NCN magazine, explains how the brand has undertaken manifold steps for cyber security, new technological innovations undertaken to augment the abilities, and the future plans to change the rapid scenario planning decisive actions.

For remote working how do u manage security?

Cyber threats are on the rise, consistent with the growing number of people who use their Android devices for shopping, online bank services and messaging.BD Software aims to focus on bridging the most comprehensive protection from malware and cyber threats to government and educational organizations, businesses, and consumers.

At BD Soft, we are having solutions like DLP and endpoint security, so in this scenario when people are working from home or other places and not coming to office, they have been given laptops and devices that they can work on and connect to the office servers. So, we are giving them solutions wherein one is the endpoint security the first level of security then we have the DLP and data protection solution which the company can prevent certain data misuse or data being hijacked by other people who are trying to enter the home network, as many times the home networks are not very protected.

When we are in the office, we have protected Wi-Fi at home we have the Wi-Fi which is connected to TV and whole other devices and we forget to change the security of or devices, so we have solutions like bit defender where we provide stronger endpoint solution or consumer solution which when we work from home by which the devices and data are also secured.

Do you feel post covid there has been quiet a rise in the sense of data security so data security has become of prime importance?

Since last two years because of the pandemic lot of IT companies are doing very well because everybody has started giving some cyber solution and also hardware because suddenly everyone started working from home so companies who are using desktops had to procure laptops and give it to their people to work from home and then when you are working with laptops it has to be secured because u have to connect with the webs and servers.

So cyber security has become particularly important to people who were earlier not bothered with those who used to go to office and work in a protected environment with firewall and other infrastructure, but now are forced to work from home or and other places and so many have gone to their hometowns. So they are very far from their work offices so these cyber crime increases and a lot of companies decided that they have lot of data what will they do if they are out because it’s a big location because they cannot be hoisting around when the computer is not in their domain. so in this situation all solution are very much needed right now by almost every company which is having any kind off data and I think any business and every business works on the data that they have, that’s why during the current time this has become important

Have you launched something apart from this DLP data protection or anything specifically catering to this pandemic have u done something?

Zecurion was the product that we launched last year which is a DLP and also has a staff monitoring where in u can monitor your staff as in India there are a lot of smaller users mostly 50 – 100 users so they just want to monitor their staff they want to tell look your into CCTV and I am watching everything you’re doing I not just going to stop you but just going to watch you so those kind off companies are there a lot of companies are now asking for that and Zecurion had a perfect solution for that u know.

Zecurion is a world-class vendor of IT security solutions helping companies to protect against insider threats. So, Zecurion was one we got in because we thought during this period was necessary and launched last year around October – November 2020.

How do you offer customer centric approach?

At BD Soft we have solution entry level and mid-level solutions for every company. So what we offer is our first level is endpoint security and depending upon our so last year when the pandemic started we started giving free endpoint security to all hospitals who ever came to us so and lot of people took the advantage they installed no matter how many computers they have we were giving them 6 months – 1 year worth free endpoint security and then we asked our customers we worked with to find out what are the other problem areas where their data can be misused and based on that we started giving them our solutions and we thought we needed solutions like Zecurion and MDM solution. We recently started the SOC services basically u have 5- 10 servers and are not manageable and you don’t have a big IT team and your IT team is currently working from home so how do you protect your server from failing so if your server stops working so all your customers and your employees working might be affected. So 24hrs through we manage those servers for you looking at any problem areas in those serves which might come in because you might have a server in different area now u might have office in Mumbai and you have your factory 200kms away and you don’t have an IT team so all these services we are giving to our customers wherein right from endpoint security to managing their servers to securing their data being leaked out and making the employee protectivity higher by doing this staff monitoring solution, we are trying to give an entire solution to our customers

How do you help in stopping data leakage data security is one data leakage is another thing so how do you stop data leakage?

Our advanced Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution puts an end to data leaks and data theft while offering control of portable storage devices and ensuring compliance with data protection regulations. It is designed to protect confidential data against insider threats while maintaining productivity and making work more convenient, secure, and enjoyable.

So we have another DLP from Cososys called endpoint protection and with Zecurion that has user behavior management model in that wherein it can detect users that are suspects of leaking your data. We have the solution for the data wherein the data can be stopped totally from being sent out. So even if you take a picture from your mobile the laptop can find it out whether which screen photograph thing like that and can report back to the IT head that such a breach has happened and whereas you can completely stop certain data to be accessed by certain employees. So that, leakages are not happening over there.

What are your association basically on safe DNS?

We have products like safe Zecurion, safe DNS, we have endpoint protector- which is again a DLP, then we have Bitdefender which a flagship vendor from last 6 years, we have more than 8 lakh users across India. Bitdefender has multiple EDR, a very strong solutions for the BFSI, Finance then, which changes to ransomware attacks somewhere and follow the entire how it attacks and everything is reporting. So, EDR is a very big solution right now for the industry which is why we are having bit-defender. We have another solution, SOC solution from a company called Peregrine. Peregrine is the name of sock servicing which we are offering, we are offering VFET services and we do service and find out any possible leakage solutions in your company by doing a complete testing of all the devices, IP addresses. So, we have an MDM solution it is a mobile device management, where your mobile devices which could be like tabs, mobile phones, like that can be manage when we prevent data, where we are going and all those things accessing can be managed also. We have one more 8 to 10 different solutions, we have email security because lot of phishing, lot of ransomware attacks are happening due to emails also. We have solutions where we protect this types of mail coming to the users and if even if it comes you’re not able to execute these mails because we detect them as dangerous emails so we have almost 10 solutions for the security of the customer where it’s an entire circle where we start with endpoint security, DLP and then we have user behaviour analytics, VFET and sock services and then we also have MDM solutions, we have protection for the emails. So We have different 8 to 10 solutions for every customer.

How do you motivate the partners?

BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. is a 100% channel partner focussed company and we do all business via our partners spread across India. We provide necessary training, certifications, Marketing materials to our partners to succeed. We also help them with POC and PreSales to showcase our solutions to their customers more effectively. Our partners always make good profits from promoting our solutions.

Do have any plans to associate with some other brands?

BD Software Distribution is the exclusive country partner to Bitdefender, Mail Vault, Safe DNS, EndPoint Protector, Zecurion, PDF Autosigner, Proget, Abbyy and Digitware Back up for India Distribution.

We are associating with 3 more brands this year in 2021, and we are on the way discussion on getting our people trained, those products are also aimed at the security.

CyberNX, an Indian origin IT firm offering Cloud Cyber security solutions, strengthens its presence in the Indian Markets, announces BD Soft as its National Distributor for Offline presence. As part of this partnership, BD Software will distribute CyberNX’s suite of products & services through its 1000+ strong channel partner network. Leveraging its reach, CyberNX shall enable a seamless flow of products and services especially targeted to the BFSI Industry, as its future customers.

CyberNX, with its core technology stack offers a complete portfolio of advisory, stand-alone, and end-to-end managed security services, for Cloud Cyber security. CyberNX approaches cloud security holistically, with solutions that combine visibility, protection complemented by a comprehensive range of services. CyberNX has in a short span of time established presence across India and Middle East.

So one of the brand is called Fudo security, it’s a pam a privilege access management where all these data protection and all comes under picture and we also have 2 more brands.

Where is your geographical reach?

We have head office in Navi Mumbai, we have office in Calcutta and we have another technical support office in IT park in Navi Mumbai where our technical team sits and work from there and plans are that in future we will be having 24 hours support service. Our plans this year is to open office in Delhi and Bangalore also. So we have 3 right now and will grow to more 2 offices this year. We are a team of 50 people and we would be around 70 people by the year ends, by the financial year ends meaning till next march 2022.

What are your future plans and how do you see the growth opportunity in this huge segment?

It’s a huge segment but cybersecurity is also divided like every other product. Cybersecurity is a huge thing its like IT, IT is a huge thing, IT is there in every field, same thing is with cybersecurity. So we are at the entry and mid-level of the cybersecurity, there are multiple levels of cybersecurity, we offer the mid and the entry level security from endpoint to data leakage solution from here the market is huge because everybody having more than 3 computers, are in need of the solution is that we are distributing, so the market is huge and that’s why the AM service to penetrate the region and the rest of region because we are present in metro cities and we need to present in 2 tier and 3 tier cities. That is where we are aiming for this year and looking at the sales, how things are going first quarter was very good for us compared to last year’s first quarter, this year quarter is been good.

We have definitely grown from last April may June to this April may June, we have grown and doubled up. Last year 3 months, this year 3 months again pretty different. Last year we were almost 100% more than what we achieved year previously. I mean we cannot grow every year 100% but we are definitely trying to aim at a good figure because we growing our product and also lets say if last year we were only present in 10 cities, this year we aim to be present at least 30 cities across India. In a proper way we cover manpower routines, that’s why we are hoping this year would be good for us. Portfolio will also grow to 12- 13 solutions in cybersecurity field and our team is also growing, market is definitely huge for all kinds of cybersecurity products at this moment, digital payments, digital marketing, digital websites, ecommerce is all set to grow.