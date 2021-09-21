Atlassian Named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools

Atlassian Corporation Plc has been named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools. Its Jira Service Management solution focuses on the convergence of digital experiences for development, operational and business teams, catapulting it to the fastest-growing ITSM product by new customer count in 2020. This comes on the heels of Gartner recognizing Atlassian in the March 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for IT Service Management Tools.

As companies sprint to digitally transform, they are recognizing that every team has to operate with the same urgency and speed. Their teams must come together to respond to business changes and deliver great digital service experiences fast – or they run the risk of going out of business. With Jira Service Management, only Atlassian connects development, IT operations, and business teams, allowing them to operate at high velocity and deliver the exceptional service experiences their customers and employees demand. The recent Gartner Magic Quadrant report states, “In response to digital disruption, ITSM tools are beginning to address integration requirements with the DevOps toolchain and support for agile workflows across ITSM processes.” Atlassian’s differentiated approach to ITSM centers around DevOps and agile service delivery.

“We believe Infrastructure and Operations (I&O) leaders have an exciting role to play in reimagining ITSM processes, practices, and tool to fast-track their digital transformation initiatives. At Atlassian, we’re excited to be joining forces with over 35,000 of our ITSM customers who are at the forefront of crafting a fresh, new approach to service management–one that is designed for a digital, remote-first world. This recognition by Gartner is further validation of Atlassian breaking new ground and charting the future of service delivery,” said Cameron Deatsch, Chief Revenue Officer at Atlassian