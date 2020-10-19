ADATA Unveils XPG SPECTRIX D60G DDR4 RGB Memory Module

ADATA, a manufacturer of high-performance DRAM modules and NAND Flash storage application products and accessories, recently announced the launch of the XPG SPECTRIX D60G DDR4 RGB memory kits. Reaching performance of up to 4133 MHz and supports Intel XMP 2.0 profiles for easy overclocking. The unique avant-garde styling of the D60G design makes it a unique design in the market.

The XPG SPECTRIX D60G offers immense performance and minimalist styling gamers, overclockers, and PC enthusiasts. The SPECTRIX D60G DDR4 RGB delivers the high performance that custom PC enthusiasts demand for their cutting-edge systems. The D60G sports more RGB lighting per mm2 than any other memory module in the market, which equates to over 60% of the module’s surface area. The fully exposed light diffusers are extra-wide for maximum effect, and combined with a mesmerizing multi-colored flow effect. XPG SPECTRIX D60G DDR4 RGB Memory is available from Multi Distributor in India.

“We are pleased to launch our latest XPG SPECTRIX D60G in India. For PC building enthusiasts who demand both uncompromising performance and gorgeous visuals to complement the look of their system, XPG SPECTRIX D60G RGB is strictly in a class of its own” said, Sachin Sharma, National Head – India at ADATA Technology (India) Pvt. Ltd.