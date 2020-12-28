Acer’s Mega “The Predator Gaming League – India Finale” Concludes

Acer, the market leader in PC gaming in India announced the winner of its 4th Edition of mega eSports Tournament Acer Predator League India 2020 where 16 finalists from PUBG PC, 4 Semi-Finalists from Valorant, and that for Valorant for Woman competed against each other in their respective tournament.

Acer Predator League is a landmark event that was the culmination long gruelling competition. While COVID-19 obligated the event to be held online, the matches were witnessed by thousands of gaming lovers and fanatics who witnessed some thrilling clash between the best teams from all across the country. Fans watched the tournament on Acer’s social media handles including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. The popularity and acceptance of PUBG in India and the growth of fandom for Valorant has opened new doors of opportunity for gaming enthusiasts to showcase their skills.

Commenting on this, Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “We are delighted to announce the winner of Acer’s 4th edition of Predator League 2021 India finale held in Bengaluru. Even through the pandemic we are witnessing the rise of eSports in India and the online gaming industry is rising too with the increase of affordable PC hardware in the market. I am extremely pleased that we are able to offer our gaming fans and the best e-sports players a platform like Predator League to show their skills and the love for the games.”

The event was broadcasted on Acer’s social media and YouTube channels which were watched by thousands of enthusiastic fans from across India. Acer is the No. 1 gaming brand in India and their predator gaming line has earned countless industry awards and accolades for giving a competitive edge to gamers.