NCN Magazine March 2021

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dear Readers,

NCN Wishes you all a Happy & Colorful Holi 2021!

Coming to the market trends, even though the Covid-19 pandemic pushed many businesses into a slowdown, laptop manufacturing & sales saw a big spike. When Work From Home (WFH) and Study From Home (SFH) are the only options left for many companies and students, there has been a significant increase in the sales of laptops in the last 1 year, and this trend is expected to continue for several years more. This month’s main story, about the growing demand for laptops after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, includes the opinions of some of the leading laptop players.