Palm-Sized WD Brand ‘My Passport SSD’ with Blazing Performance Released

With work from home becoming the new normal, users are looking for power-packed innovative gadgets that not only help them boost their performance but also include password protection and other features to help ensure the security of their data. Tapping into the need for speed and reliability, Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today introduced the new WD® brand My Passport SSD in capacities up to 2TB. With a sleek, compact metal design and blazing fast speed powered by NVMe technology, the new palm-sized drive allows home and business users to save, access and protect the content that matters.

Promising a next level SSD performance that takes productivity further, the new SSD delivers accelerated read speeds of up to 1050MB/s1 and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s1. The drive helps secure content and keep productivity flowing with password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption. With a stylish, durable metal design that is both shock and vibration resistant, it resists drops of up to 6.5ft (1.98m). Being the fastest My Passport™ drive to date, the device is a storage solution that is easy to use to backup your data and is compatible with Mac and PC.

Speaking on the announcement, Khalid Wani, Director, Sales, Western Digital, India, said, “Innovation is meshed with the very DNA of Western Digital and we constantly strive to create reliable products that are faster, and have increased efficiency. With the new WD brand My Passport SSD, we aim to bring the unmatched experience in a sleek portable drive that helps users manage their large content libraries at a blazing fast speed.”

Jaganathan Chelliah, Director, Marketing, Western Digital, India, added, “The new My Passport SSD is a powerful and sophisticated NVMe-based solution for the everyday content creators, curators and hobbyists who are looking for fast and convenient solutions to back up their content. It is meticulously engineered to be a quality drive, inside and out. The device is designed to match varied lifestyles. Its rounded corners, waving ridges and soft edges enhance the drive’s portability and make the My Passport SSD easy to carry, yet also distinctly recognizable as a member within WD’s award-winning My Passport product line-up.”