Zynga India Spearheads Tech Meetup Following International Women’s Day to #EmbraceEquity

Zynga Inc., a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive and a global leader in interactive entertainment, organized a one-of-a-kind ‘Tech Meetup’ for mid-senior women in the gaming industry as part of the 2023 Women’s Day Celebration initiatives. The event, which took place in Zynga’s India office, brought together women that are passionate about working in the gaming and technology industry and to address the current state of gender equity. The Tech Meetup featured a diverse line-up of seasoned, female leaders from within the organization: Poornima Seetharaman,Associate General Manager; Shilpi Gupta, Director of Products; Divya Nair, Lead Producer; Angel Joy, Manager, Data Analytics, andRutuja Kishor Patil, Senior Concept Artist. Topics of discussion included:

Women in Technology – Why products consumed by women should be developed by more women

Leading Voices – What would an industry look like with feminine leadership?

Career in Games – An overview of lucrative opportunities for various skills and functions available to female professionals in the industry

Gaming Industry – Where technology meets creativity

The speakers shared their experiences and insights on the challenges and opportunities of promoting gender equity and inclusivity in the tech industry, highlighting the importance of creating a supportive and inclusive workplace culture. Helming technical roles and understanding the nuances of working in a male-oriented industry proved to be insightful and encouraging for those who aspire to follow suit.

Women comprise a small percentage of the workforce in the Indian gaming industry. Zynga believes it’s imperative for companies to create programmes that help inspire women in taking up interesting roles and making way for the coming generations. The event has sparked discussions and inspired action, demonstrating the power of collective action in promoting positive change. The push towards inclusivity is a crucial step towards creating a more supportive and inclusive workplace culture in the gaming industry in India and Zynga wants to contribute to this vision.

Bhavna Talwar, Vice President, HR Zynga

“Women are pathbreakers, leading the way in technical roles. Gaming is no exception; we see great potential in female candidates during hiring. At Zynga, there are many in leadership roles, and we have lots of success stories to tell,” said Bhavna Talwar, Vice President, HR Zynga. “With the Tech Meetup, we want to encourage and motivate women to take strong steps and leap forward in technical positions. It is a great networking opportunity for women to share their success stories and spread the positive vibe.”

Kishore Kichili, Senior Vice President Games and Country Head Zynga India

Kishore Kichili, Senior Vice President Games and Country Head Zynga India, added “We are proud to be hosting this Tech Meetup in recognition of International Women’s Day and to be part of a growing movement to promote gender equity and inclusivity in the tech industry. At Zynga, we are committed to creating an inclusive workplace that supports and empowers all our employees, regardless of gender or background. We hope that this event will inspire other companies and individuals to join us in this important mission. Gaming is a gender-agnostic industry, and our female talent is testament to this approach.”

