Zynga India Is Now Great Place to Work-Certified

Zynga Inc. announced that the company has earned a Great Place to Work® certification for its India operations. This distinction is based on survey feedback from employees in the region, 86% of whom agreed that Zynga India is a great place to work. The certification is testimony to Zynga India’s commitment to supporting individuals in gaming and portrays the culture and values that drive the organisation toward becoming an employer of choice.

Mr. Kishore Kichili, Senior Vice President, Games, and Country Head, Zynga India

“We are honored to be recognized as one of India’s Great Places To Work,” said Kishore Kichili, Senior Vice President, Games, and Country Head, Zynga India. “The certification reflects our values and culture and confirms our commitment to nurturing talent by providing them with a conducive work environment. Our India team has played a crucial role in developing games and driving innovation for Zynga. As we take pride in this moment, our people shall remain at the centre of everything, and we will constantly strive to bring them opportunities for growth.”

“We’re so proud to have the prestigious Great Place to Work certification as validation of our people-first culture,” said Bhavna Talwar, Senior Director HR at Zynga India. “What we’re even more proud of is the effort put in every day by all of our colleagues toward providing psychological safety at work for each other. It is those many daily actions and interactions that make up the fair, inclusive and respectful culture that keeps us together, attracts new talent and garners recognition for us such as the Great Place to Work certification.”

Committed to providing an empathetic and inclusive work environment, Zynga India follows an employee-first approach with its work culture initiatives that encourage learning and growth while supporting mental health for the workforce. Zynga India believes in empowering team members to own their days, a move to help employees grow both personally and professionally. Initiatives – like a two week year-end break, ‘no meeting day’ every week, free online meditation app, and employee resource groups for women, parents, LGBTQ-identifying individuals and more – lead to a positive experience for employees.

Zynga has been recently recognized as a Great Place to Work in the U.S. as well. Earlier this month, FORTUNE announced Zynga is on the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list, building on the recognition of the Great Places to Work survey and certification that Zynga received last year, which revealed that 95% of Zynga U.S. employees said the company is a great place to work.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, nonprofits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1,100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM.

The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and serving as role models ‘FOR ALL’ leaders.

