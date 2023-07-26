ZYBER 365 Secures $100 Million in Series A Funding led by SRAM & MRAM

- Advertisement - -

Web3, AI Start-up ZYBER 365 raises $100 Million in Series A Funding at $1.2 Billion Valuation from UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group. The funding worth $1.2 billion valuation has earned Web3, an AI start-up a unicorn status, making ZYBER 365 India’s and Asia’s fastest unicorn in just 3 months, and the 109th unicorn in India’s vibrant start-up ecosystem.

Founded in May 2023 by Indian-origin entrepreneurs Pearl Kapur (Founder & CEO) and Sunny Vaghela (Co-founder & CPO), ZYBER 365 is an amalgamation of Web3, AI, and Cybersecurity, focusing on Globalization 3.0 and Sustainability. With its headquarters in London, UK, and operational base in India, the company aims to make India the hub of its operations.

The Series A funding round, spearheaded by SRAM & MRAM Group, garnered significant investments from other prominent investors as well, highlighting the confidence in ZYBER 365’s potential and growth trajectory. The influx of capital will play a pivotal role in fuelling the company’s expansion plans, enhancing its technological capabilities, and solidifying its global market presence.

ZYBER 365 has rapidly gained prominence in the Web3 and AI industry due to its ground-breaking innovations. Investors and industry experts alike have acknowledged the company’s commitment to revolutionizing the Web3 and AI ecosystem, paving the way for its meteoric rise.

Prior to this funding round, the SRAM & MRAM Group has made notable investments in key sectors; invested USD 3.64 Billion in a state-of-the-art semiconductor fabrication plant in India, underscoring their commitment to bolstering the country’s technology infrastructure. Additionally, USD 100 Million investment in the air cargo business of SpiceXpress, further expanding their presence in the aviation and logistics industry.

“These strategic investments demonstrate SRAM & MRAM Group’s diverse interests and a keen focus on supporting and nurturing businesses across various sectors,” expressed Gurujee Kumaran Swami, Vice-Chairman, SRAM & MRAM Group.

Pearl Kapur, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, ZYBER 365,

Pearl Kapur, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, ZYBER 365, expressed his thoughts for the overwhelming support received from investors and shared his excitement for the future, “This Series A funding marks a significant milestone in Zyber 365’s journey. We are thrilled to have SRAM & MRAM Group as our partner, sharing our vision to drive our Web3 OS, AI and Cyber Security products line. The ZYBER 365 team has worked round-the-clock with our vision to drive revolutionary Web3, AI Ecosystem bringing Globalization 3.0. With this infusion of capital, we are poised to accelerate our expansion plans and deliver unparalleled value to our clients in near future.”

Sunny Vaghela, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, ZYBER 365

Speaking on the occasion, Sunny Vaghela, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, ZYBER 365 quoted, “We are absolutely thrilled to have SRAM & MRAM as our esteemed partner, aligning with our vision to drive revolutionary Web3, AI Ecosystem. With this infusion of capital, we are now well-equipped to accelerate our products development for Web3, AI Products. This investment will not only fuel our growth, but it will also solidify its foothold in Web3 ecosystem with diversified portfolio of used cases related to AI, Cyber Security.”

SRAM & MRAM Group, a renowned multinational conglomerate with diverse business interests, saw immense potential in Zyber 365’s disruptive solutions and was eager to be part of the company’s growth journey. Their partnership with Zyber 365 underscores the growing significance of Indian start-ups in the global tech arena.

Raghav Kapur, Director, Zyber 365

Ecstatic on the news, Raghav Kapur, Director, Zyber 365 said, “With this exceptional funding, we are humbled and proud to announce that Zyber 365 has reached a remarkable valuation of $1.2 billion USD, making us India’s and Asia’s fastest unicorn in just three months, and the 109th unicorn in India’s vibrant start-up ecosystem.”

Mahendra Joshi, Director, SRAM & MRAM Group

Commenting on the Group’s investment, Mahendra Joshi, Director, SRAM & MRAM Group expressed, “We are delighted to be a part of Zyber 365’s exciting journey and witness their rapid ascent to unicorn status. Zyber 365’s outstanding team and disruptive technology have already made them a trailblazer in the industry. We are confident that this investment will pave the way for exceptional growth and success in the years to come.”

As Zyber 365 continues to expand its operations and make waves in the global tech landscape, the company remains committed to its core mission of delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses and individuals alike.

