ZStack International Introduces ZStack Ceph

- Advertisement - -

ZStack International, a global leader in cloud computing, IaaS, and PaaS solutions, launched ZStack Ceph today, a distributed software-defined storage solution with industry-leading performance, reliability, and manageability. Storage pools of tens of PBs can be built by large enterprises and operators with the help of this software. According to studies, 85% of the new enterprise apps will be cloud-native by 2025; 70% of enterprises will use public clouds or private cloud platforms, and 55% of organizations will automate native cloud applications.

Devanshu Bajpai, Country Manager, SAARC Region, ZStack International

Commenting on the launch, Devanshu Bajpai, Country Manager, SAARC Region, ZStack International, “As we see greater adoption towards the cloud in India, SDS adoption is also increasing as well. Our ZStack Ceph Storage Solution offers the Aggregation of servers via distributed algorithms to form high-speed storage media. Unlimited scalability and linear growth in file read and write performance after scaling. Universal server architecture, compatible with cussing all Zard multi-tenants function to isolate different businesses, integrate SD-WAN solution to provide flexible network access. Using ZStack customer can utilise SR-IOV, VPC multicast function, and 3rd-part SDN controller to meet customer network demands. Using ZStack customer unify manage all resources to simplify the O&M.”

Exclusive Features:

Unified management Heterogeneous horizontal extensions Reduce the difficulty of OPS Support for data encryption





If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.



