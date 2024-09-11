ZOWIE eXTREMESLAND CS Asia Open 2024 Returns with $100K Prize Pool, Registrations Open for India Qualifiers

- Advertisement -

eXTREMESLAND proudly announces the return of the ZOWIE eXTREMESLAND CS Asia Open for 2024, set to captivate the gaming world with its theme ‘Break limits!’ Featuring 16 top teams and a total prize pool of $100,000, this year’s tournament promises thrilling competition, cutting-edge production, and a showcase of the finest talent across Asia. The Grand Final will be held in mid-January 2025 in the vibrant city of Shanghai, marking one of the most anticipated events in the esports calendar.

Last year, eXTREMESLAND made its official return with an invitational event, igniting the passion of many CS players. Eight teams from around the world fiercely battled for the championship title in Shanghai, leaving unforgettable memories for both, players and fans across the Asia-Pacific region.

In 2024, eXTREMESLAND returns to the open tournament format, bringing even more national teams to the final stage after overcoming a series of rigorous challenges. Embracing the core concept of ‘Break limits,’ this tournament embodies eXTREMESLAND’s mission to serve the Asia-Pacific CS community, pushing the boundaries of competition and showcasing the region’s best talent.

The tournament will see 16 top teams emerging from local qualifiers, representing regions including Vietnam, Mongolia, Australia, Thailand, China, India, Singapore, Korea, the Philippines, and the Middle East. The regional representatives will be announced starting in November. These teams will compete in an intense series of matches, culminating in the Grand Final in Shanghai, where the ultimate champions will be crowned.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director at BenQ India and South Asia

Commenting on the launch of the tournament, Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia said, “We are delighted to continue supporting Indian esports, playing our part in the ongoing revolution. Gaming is a key sector for BenQ India, and it is only set to grow further. Our gaming monitors have a long-standing reputation for delivering top-notch performance, and this event is an ideal platform to showcase our dedication to the gaming community.”

The India qualifiers are set to kick off on September 20, starting with an online first phase. Single-elimination matches will determine the top 8 teams, who will then advance to phase 2 of the local qualifiers. In this phase, teams will compete in a double-elimination format, featuring upper and lower brackets. The top 2 teams will then face off at the local LAN finals for a chance to represent India at the ZOWIE eXTREMESLAND CS Asia Open. More information on the rules and format of the India qualifiers can be found at https://zowieextremesland.in. Teams who wish to register can do so by providing their details on the website.

