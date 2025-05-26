ZOTAC Showcase Graphics Cards, Handheld Consoles, and AI-accelerated Systems at COMPUTEX 2025

- Advertisement -

ZOTAC Technology Pte. Limited, leader in innovation and high-performance hardware solutions, showcases exciting upcoming products at COMPUTEX 2025, one of the largest technology exhibitions in the world, with a broader focus on variety across Graphics Cards, Handheld, ZBOX Mini PCs, Embedded Solutions, and Enterprise categories.

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 50 Series

Powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, the full range of ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs bring head turning design aesthetics and game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio.

COMPUTEX 2025 marks the return of an evolved ArcticStorm graphics card, renowned for its unique design and Fearless Cooling. ArcticStorm AIO enters the stage flexing maximum cooling capabilities with an all-in-one design featuring a 360mm radiator and continued emphasis on unique design, adapting its own take on the Infinity Mirror.

A GeForce RTX 50 series Low-Profile graphics card, specifically designed for ITX-builds and small-form-factor PC builds, will also be on display for the first time.

In the booth, ZOTAC will have dedicated GeForce RTX-accelerated demos, where visitors will be able to experience firsthand the graphical and AI prowess in gaming, productivity and creative workflows.

ZOTAC GAMING ZONE

The ZOTAC GAMING ZONE Handheld returns with an updated prototype variant, powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 APU, and running an all-new Manjaro Linux-based OS specifically designed for Handheld PCs.

ZBOX Mini-PCs

The all-new MAGNUS Family: MAGNUS ONE, MAGNUS EN, MAGNUS EA

The E Series MAGNUS PC Family, powered by next-generation Intel and AMD Processors, are extremely compact yet powerful PCs to power every-day productivity, gaming and AI needs.

MAGNUS ONE

The new MAGNUS ONE EU27507TC is the smallest PC in the world to come equipped with both a desktop-class Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor, as well as a desktop ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card. At only 8.48 Liters in size, the MAGNUS ONE can rival performance desktops many times larger.

MAGNUS EN

Sitting at just a 2.65 Liter form factor, the MAGNUS EN75060TC is the world’s smallest PC equipped with a desktop GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB graphics card. Paired with a high-end Intel Core Ultra 7 mobile processor, it is an ideal choice for not only gamers, but even users who demand a lightweight machine for localized LLM or Generative AI deployment.

At our booth, ZOTAC will be showcasing this machine’s capability by showcasing localized LLM with retrieval augmented generation (RAG) and image generation capabilities to demonstrate how it can become a privacy-conscious, reliable and compact daily driver for AI applications.

MAGNUS EA

The newly introduced MAGNUS EA serves as an entry-level platform for gamers and creators with immense performance potential. Powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI MAX processors, these machines have an incredibly powerful integrated AMD Radeon Graphics for gamers or even creative workloads. Sporting the same low-profile 2.65 Liter form factor as the MAGNUS EN, serving as a great substitution for bulkier PCs or even the living room game console.

C Series

The celebrated fanless design and silent performance of the ZOTAC ZBOX C series lineup gets refreshed with more powerful processors.

With designs focused on maximizing longevity, the more powerful ZBOX CI675 nano and CI655 nano are both equipped with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Processors with Neural Processing Units for sustained AI workloads for efficiency while the ZBOX edge CI345, a passive-cooling mini PC equipped with the Intel Twin Lake N150 Processor, appeals to energy efficient edge computing scenarios.

M Series

The ZBOX edge MI676 and MI656 both feature ultra-slim designs, active cooling, and come equipped with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Processors, more capable Intel Arc Graphics, and Neural Processing Units for lower power, sustained AI workloads

AI-Accelerated ZBOX PRO & Embedded Solutions

ZOTAC will present its Embedded Solutions offered under ZBOX PRO. Featured are conventional mini PCs, NVIDIA Jetson SUPER ARM-based units, Rockchip SoC-powered AIPCs, embedded MXM GPU modules, as well as a new generation of ZBOX PRO AI BOX Mini PCs equipped with add-on AI accelerators powered by DeepX and Axelera. These dedicated AI processing units can provide up to 856 AI TOPS with more energy efficiency yields for next-generation AI edge computing needs.

The NVIDIA Blackwell Generation Embedded GPUs also makes their way to the ZOTAC booth, where four exciting new embedded MXM models will be showcased for the very first time.

All of these offerings offer extended product availability that is crucial for long-term development and life cycles of embedded hardware with robust exteriors and Hardware Watchdog not available in off-the-shelf options.

Enterprise Solutions

Our Enterprise-grade GPU Server hardware maximize customizability for deploying Large Language Models (LLMs), AI training, and fine-tuning. On display will be 4U and 6U rack mounted GPU servers capable of supporting up to 10 GPUs.

